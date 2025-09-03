"New chapter loading"- Jade Carey shows support as girlfriend Aimee Sinacola bids farewell to Oregon Ducks softball team

Jade Carey’s girlfriend, Aimee Sinacola, director of creative content for Oregon athletics, has announced her departure from her role, signaling the start of a new chapter in her career. The Olympic gymnast showed her support with a heartfelt message.Meanwhile, Carey has joined the Oregon State University coaching staff as a student assistant coach. The Beavers announced the news on Tuesday, August 19. Shortly after, Sinacola shared her own career update.On Tuesday, September 2, Sinacola posted a carousel on Instagram reflecting on her journey with the University of Oregon and hinted at her exit, captioning it:“Time to spread my wings 🫶” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCarey responded in the comments:“so proud of you!! new chapter loading.”Screenshot of comment (Image via aimee_sinacola)The gymnast confirmed her relationship with Sinacola in March 2025. Carey has stepped away from elite competition following the 2025 NCAA Championships. She previously announced that she would skip this elite season, sitting out of both the Xfinity Championships and U.S. Championships. In her final NCAA season, Carey finished fourth in the all-around at the national meet with a score of 39.6520 and tied for third on balance beam.Jade Carey reflects on Paris Olympics run alongside Simone BilesJade Carey in 2025 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships - Source: GettyWith standout performances from Jade Carey, Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, and Hezly Rivera, the U.S. women’s gymnastics team secured its fourth Olympic gold in the team event. In addition to the team title, Carey also earned an individual bronze medal on vault.Balancing her NCAA career with international competition, Carey has managed to excel in both arenas. In an exclusive interview with Olympics.com, she reflected on being part of the gold-medal-winning team.“[In Paris], I got to be part of the team… and share more of the common goal that we had to bring home a team gold,” said Carey. “That was really special for me to be able to connect more with everyone. We all had really strong, passionate reasons on why we wanted what we wanted.“I truly think there was nothing or no one that could get in our way because we all had it on our minds for three full years of what we wanted to do and how we were going to do it. I think when you get four people together who are that motivated about something… there’s truly nothing that can get in our way.”One of the most decorated U.S. gymnasts, Jade Carey, holds three Olympic medals and seven World Championships medals to her name.