"News feels unreal" - Ariarne Titmus makes emotional admission after ending whereabout submissions for drug tests after her retirement

Following her retirement from the sport, Ariarne Titmus made her feelings known about ending her whereabout submissions for drug tests. Titmus announced her retirement on Thursday, October 16, 2025.

Ad

She last competed at the Paris Games, where the former Australian swimmer collected four medals, including two gold and two silver. She defeated her fiercest rivals Summer McIntosh and Katie Ledecky to defend her 400m freestyle title. After her Paris Olympics appearance, Titmus announced a break from the sport for a year, stating she would return in pursuit of 2028 LA Games.

However, the multiple-time Australian Swimmer aanounced her retirment, after which she was no longer required to get tested for doping. Few days after her announcement, she received an email, after which she pulled out from the testing and whereabout submissions process. The former swimmer shared a screenshot of the mail and made an emotional confession about the transition. Titmus reflected on her swimming journey and reminisced the sacrifices she made as a young swimmer to abide by the whereabout submissions rules.

Ad

Trending

"I had my first drug test at 12 and missed a birthday party because I couldn't go to the loo. I got put on whereabouts when I was 15. This news feels unreal."

Screenshot of Titmus' Instagram story.

Ariarne Titmus began her swimming career at the age of seven in her hometown in Launceston, Tasmanian. After turning 14, the former Australian swimming star moved to Queensland to pursue international success.

Ad

"Achieved more than you ever thought you were capable of" - Ariarne Titmus pens heartfelt note while annoncing her retirement

Ariarne Timus during the 2025 Brownlow Medal in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Getty Images)

Ariarne Titmus made her feelings known about retiring from competitive swimming while reflecting on her legendary career, filled with sacrifices, and relentless determination. In an Instagram post, where she penned a letter to her younger self, Titmus stated that she achieved success more than she could've ever imagined.

Ad

"Dear seven year old Ariarne, today you retire from competitive swimming. 18 years you spent in the pool competing. 10 of those representing your country. You went to two Olympic Games and even better, you won!!! The dreams you had.. they all came true."

Ariarne Titmus added:

"You achieved more than you ever thought you were capable of and you should be so proud. You’ve just turned 25 and the time feels right to step away from swimming. The pursuit was unrelenting and you gave it every skerrick of yourself. You walk away knowing every stone was turned, no regrets. You’re fulfilled, content and happy."

Other elite athletes, including Lindsey Vonn and Katie Ledecky also reacted to her retirement.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More