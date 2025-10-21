  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • "News feels unreal" - Ariarne Titmus makes emotional admission after ending whereabout submissions for drug tests after her retirement

"News feels unreal" - Ariarne Titmus makes emotional admission after ending whereabout submissions for drug tests after her retirement

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Oct 21, 2025 01:37 GMT
New Tiffany &amp; Co. Store Opening In Adelaide - Source: Getty
Ariarne Titmus at the new Tiffany & Co. store opening in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Getty Images)

Following her retirement from the sport, Ariarne Titmus made her feelings known about ending her whereabout submissions for drug tests. Titmus announced her retirement on Thursday, October 16, 2025.

Ad

She last competed at the Paris Games, where the former Australian swimmer collected four medals, including two gold and two silver. She defeated her fiercest rivals Summer McIntosh and Katie Ledecky to defend her 400m freestyle title. After her Paris Olympics appearance, Titmus announced a break from the sport for a year, stating she would return in pursuit of 2028 LA Games.

However, the multiple-time Australian Swimmer aanounced her retirment, after which she was no longer required to get tested for doping. Few days after her announcement, she received an email, after which she pulled out from the testing and whereabout submissions process. The former swimmer shared a screenshot of the mail and made an emotional confession about the transition. Titmus reflected on her swimming journey and reminisced the sacrifices she made as a young swimmer to abide by the whereabout submissions rules.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I had my first drug test at 12 and missed a birthday party because I couldn't go to the loo. I got put on whereabouts when I was 15. This news feels unreal."
Screenshot of Titmus&#039; Instagram story.
Screenshot of Titmus' Instagram story.

Ariarne Titmus began her swimming career at the age of seven in her hometown in Launceston, Tasmanian. After turning 14, the former Australian swimming star moved to Queensland to pursue international success.

Ad

"Achieved more than you ever thought you were capable of" - Ariarne Titmus pens heartfelt note while annoncing her retirement

Ariarne Timus during the 2025 Brownlow Medal in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Getty Images)
Ariarne Timus during the 2025 Brownlow Medal in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Getty Images)

Ariarne Titmus made her feelings known about retiring from competitive swimming while reflecting on her legendary career, filled with sacrifices, and relentless determination. In an Instagram post, where she penned a letter to her younger self, Titmus stated that she achieved success more than she could've ever imagined.

Ad
"Dear seven year old Ariarne, today you retire from competitive swimming. 18 years you spent in the pool competing. 10 of those representing your country. You went to two Olympic Games and even better, you won!!! The dreams you had.. they all came true."

Ariarne Titmus added:

"You achieved more than you ever thought you were capable of and you should be so proud. You’ve just turned 25 and the time feels right to step away from swimming. The pursuit was unrelenting and you gave it every skerrick of yourself. You walk away knowing every stone was turned, no regrets. You’re fulfilled, content and happy."

Other elite athletes, including Lindsey Vonn and Katie Ledecky also reacted to her retirement.

About the author
Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.

She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.

Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.

If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Janhavi Shinde
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications