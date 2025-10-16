"You will be missed" - Katie Ledecky, Summer McIntosh, Adam Peaty and others react as Ariarne Titmus announces retirement from swimming

Katie Ledecky, Summer McInstosh, and other elite swimmers recently expressed their feelings after Australia's swimming star Ariarne Titmus announced her retirement. Titmus shocked the fans with her retirement announcement after enjoying a remarkable career with eight Olympic and nine World Championships (long course) medals. Titmus last competed at the Paris Games, following which she was seen at many non-swimming activities. She was pursuing opportunities to excel even after her retirement. The 25-year-old shared a video on Instagram, highlighting that all her dreams had been achieved and she was hanging up her swimsuit with no regrets. &quot;Dear seven year old Ariarne, today you retire from competitive swimming,&quot; Titmus wrote. &quot;The dreams you had.. they all came true. The friends you’ve made.. they’re for life. You achieved more than you ever thought you were capable of and you should be so proud.&quot;She added that her whole swimming journey was relentless and that she is content with all the efforts she put in. The former athlete is now looking forward to opportunities where she can also prioritize herself and not put the sport first.&quot;The pursuit was unrelenting and you gave it every skerrick of yourself. You walk away knowing every stone was turned, no regrets. You’re fulfilled, content and happy. What’s ahead for you is exciting. New goals, more time with the people you love most and the chance to wholeheartedly put yourself, not your sport first.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe received love and support from other athletes, including her fiercest rival Katie Ledecky, who referred to her as an outstanding competitor.&quot;An outstanding competitor, champion and person! 👏🏼❤️Congratulations,&quot; Ledecky wrote. The multiple-time Olympic gold medalist McIntosh reflected on the Australian's career and wished her well for her future endeavours. &quot;Congratulations on an incredible career and all the very best in your next chapter! You will be missed!❤️❤️ ,&quot; McIntosh expressed. Other reactions from swimmers:&quot;You are incredible ❤️ privileged to have witnessed a living legend in the sport,&quot; Kaylee McKeown penned. &quot;I’m so proud of you! You are a legend in and out of the pool. You’ve inspired me so much over the years and I am honoured to call you my friend,&quot; Kyle Chalmers conveyed. &quot;Congratulations on a remarkable career! I’m sure you’ll have the same dedication and passion for what’s next 🏆🙏🏼,&quot; Adam Peaty wrote. Screenshot of the Instagram post's comment section.At the Paris Games, Ariarne Titmus secured four medals. Ariarne Titmus reveals the reason for announcing her retirementAriarne Titmus during the 2025 Brownlow Medal in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo via Getty Images)In the same video, Ariarne Titmus said she is happy with her decision, although it was tough. Titmus added that staying shy of the sport has made her realize that a few things are more important to her in life than swimming at the moment.&quot;A tough one, a really tough one, but one that I'm really happy with. You know I love swimming. I have always loved swimming. It's been my passion since I was a little girl, but I guess I have taken this time away from the sports and realized some things in my life have always been important to me. A little bit is more important to me now than swimming.&quot;While on a break after the Paris Games, Ariarne Titmus appeared at the US Open and multiple other sporting and non-sporting events. She even made her relationship public with her partner Mack, at the 2025 Australian Open