Ariarne Titmus enjoys hot-air balloon ride with boyfriend as 'pre-birthday' celebration

Olympic champion swimmer Ariarne Titmus recently showed a glimpse of her pre-birthday celebrations. The Australian swimming sensation will be turning 25 tomorrow.

Ad

Titmus shared some photos of her balloon ride with her boyfriend Mack on her Instagram profile. In the other two photos on her Instagram story, Titmus provided a panoramic view of the city.

The Australian swimmer captioned her photo with Mack as,

"Early birthday hot-air balloon rides"

Screengrabs of Ariarne Titmus' Instagram stories [Image Source : Ariarne Titmus' Instagram]

Titmus previously re-shared a video from the Olympics channel on her Instagram profile, which recorded the reaction of her coach Dean Boxall to her 400m freestyle race at the Tokyo Olympics. Boxall exulted in joy when Ariarne Titmus broke the Oceanian record to win the Olympic gold medal in women's 400m freestyle race, overcoming the challenge from American swimming sensation Katie Ledecky, who clinched the silver medal.

Ad

Trending

The Australian swimmer dropped a three-word reaction about her coach as she wrote in the caption,

"Never gets old!"

Ariarne Titmus has been on a long break ever since she last participated at the Paris Olympics last year. The Australian swimmer decided to skip the World Aquatics Championships as well, which were held at Singapore.

Ariarne Titmus opens up on her chances at the Los Angeles Olympics 2028

Ariarne Titmus talks about her chances at the LA Olympics 2028 [Image Source : Getty]

Ariarne Titmus once opened up about her chances at the Los Angeles Olympics 2028. The Australian swimmer revealed that the upcoming edition of the Summer Olympics would be her final attempt at Olympic glory.

Ad

In her conversation with the NBC Sports in August 2025, Titmus remarked,

“I know that the LA Olympics will be my last. So I just don’t want to be an athlete that retires from their sport and is lost and has nothing to do, and I think that it was so important for me to channel different areas of my life to know that when I do leave the sport behind, I’m going to be all right.”

Ad

Titmus further added,

“I just know for myself, mentally more than anything, I just need to give myself a break, and a long break. I need to give myself almost like an unlimited timeline to allow the hunger and motivation to build back up."

Ariarne Titmus has won a total of eight Olympic medals in her two appearances at the quadrennial event. The soon to be 25-year-old Australian swimmer won two gold medals and two silver medals at the Paris Olympics held last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Pandey Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.



He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.



He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.



Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.



When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language. Know More