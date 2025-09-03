Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus recently reacted to her coach Dean Boxall's viral celebration from the 2024 Olympics. Titmus had won four medals at the quadrennial event held in Paris last year.

Titmus reshared a video from the Olympic channel on her Instagram, which showed her winning the women's 400m freestyle race at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The video also showed coach Dean Boxall's joyous reaction as the now 24-year-old raced ahead of her competitors, including her arch rival Katie Ledecky, who won the silver medal in the event.

The swimmer dropped a three-word reaction about her coach on the Instagram story. She wrote in the caption,

"Never gets old!"

Screengrab of Titmus' Instagram story on coach Dean Boxall [Image Source: Ariarne Titmus' Instagram]

For the unversed, Dean Boxall is the head coach of the Brisbane-based St. Peters Western Swim Club. Apart from Titmus, Boxall has also coached Australian swimming legends like Stephanie Rice and Leisel Jones.

Ariarne Titmus was previously spotted in New Zealand on a vacation with her boyfriend Mack. From experiencing a helicopter ride to trying her hand at skiing, Titmus did it all. The Olympic champion uploaded glimpses of her vacation on her Instagram profile as well.

Ariarne Titmus talked about how her health scare propelled her comeback

Titmus at the Paris Olympics [Image Source: Getty]

Ariarne Titmus previously opened up about the health scare that nearly ruined her ambitions for the Paris Olympics, and how it ended up preparing her for a strong comeback. The swimmer was diagnosed with benign Ovarian tumors in late 2023 and had to undergo surgery to get them removed

Speaking about the same in an interview with Laureus Sports in April 2025, Titmus mentioned,

"I think that as an athlete, more than any career, I suppose we're in such a bubble and it's almost like the outside world doesn't really exist. And it was probably the first time in my life where my bubble was burst. And I realised that there's so much more to this big great world."

The Australian swimmer further added,

"But, at the same time, it also made me realise how lucky I am, to be in a position to be fighting for Olympic Gold medals and it really put a lot of things into perspective for me. So I'm really proud of the way that I was able to, firstly, recover and have the performances that I have had, but I think the personal growth I've taken away from those challenges has been really important."

Ariarne Titmus was nominated for the Laureus Sports Comeback of the Year Award in 2025. The award was ultimately won by Brazilian gymnast and fellow Olympic gold medalist Rebeca Andrade.

