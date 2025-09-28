"Nike give her a shoe"- Fans react to Natalia Newsome's jaw-dropping 40-inch vertical leap that left LeBron James and NBA players stunned

SMU volleyball middle blocker Natalia Newsome is currently the talk of the town because of her impressive vertical leap. Several fans and followers have dropped encouraging reactions to her move on social media.Newsome is a 5-foot-11-inch player for Southern Methodist University's volleyball team, who wasn't a known face up until she made a 40-inch vertical jump, which is more than a foot above the rim of an NBA hoop. Her incredible display of athleticism has currently made her the star of the volleyball community and has also garnered attention from the NBA maestros, including LeBron James, Sue Bird, and more.Amid this ongoing hype, the SMU volleyball shared several clips of Newsome's commendable jump on the volleyball court on Instagram. They also shared the video of her remarkable 40-inch vertical jump in the carousel, which captured the attention of several fans and followers on the internet. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAmazed by her skills, one of the fans urged Nike to sponsor her, writing:&quot;@nike give her a shoe! That image belongs on a shoe!&quot;Another user on Instagram opened up about their obsession with Natalia Newsome, as they wrote a comment that read:&quot;I’m obsessed with watching her! Got my season tickets up close and personal to experience it all. She’s amazing.&quot;Calling her unique from others, another fan wrote:&quot;Oh Yea She Different 💫🙌🏾&quot;Along similar lines, another user commented:&quot;And she doesn’t even have the best technique so it that get better she will get even higher… shorty got bounce for sure!&quot;Another fan impressed with her skills, commented:&quot;My favorite 🔥🙌&quot;Another user chimed in:&quot;The air up there must be insane 🔥&quot;Here is the snippet of all the comments:Fan reactiosn on Newsome's jumpAstonished by her jump, LeBron James also lauded her by commenting a bunch of fire emojis in an Instagram post.LeBron James' comment to Natalia NewsomeNatalia Newsome made her feelings known about her vertical jump Following her remarkable jump, which became the center of attention in the sports community, Natalia Newsome sat for a conversation with the media, where she opened up about her association with SMU. Revealing that her coach, Sam Erger, convinced her to join the university, she said that he wanted to make her a well-rounded person.Stating that her coach's kind nature was one of the reasons that made her commit to SMU, she said:“She’s very much about your full experience at SMU. You can see with a lot of coaches that they just want to focus on your volleyball experience and that’s important. But she wants to make you a well-rounded person. She cares about how you’re doing in school, how you’re doing in volleyball, how you’re doing just as a person in general. That was something I really loved about her and was kind of one of the reasons that made me commit to SMU.”Adding to this, she also spoke about her impressive vertical, crediting it to genetics, as her father, Tony, was also an athlete.&quot;It wasn’t really something I focused on until I got to SMU. I guess you could say it was genetics.&quot;In her first season with the university, Natalia Newsome earned a lead over all the players on the team, registering 40 or more kills.