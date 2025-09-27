LeBron James, Michael Jordan’s son, Sue Bird & more left in awe of Natalia Newsome’s jaw-dropping 40-inch vertical leap

SMU volleyball middle blocker Natalia Newsome is making the rounds on social media for a vertical leap. The basketball community reacted to the jaw-dropping leap, with LeBron James and Sue Bird among the many names to react to the move.LA Lakers star James reacted with fire emojis.LeBron James’ comment - Image via Instagram/@espnwSue Bird added.“Holy crap.”Sue Bird’s comment/Instagram@espnwMichael Jordan’s son, Jeffrey Jordan reacted with rocket emojis.Jeffrey Jordan’s comment/Instagram @espnwWhat other members of the basketball community said.What members of the basketball community said about Natalia Newsome’s vertical leap - Instagram/espnwNatalia Newsome made a 40-inch vertical jump, more than a foot above the rim of an NBA hoop. Her effort is remarkable, given that very few male or female athletes at any level can jump as high as that number. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans on social media have stirred up debates on whether she can excel in basketball. For now, she’s sticking with volleyball, using her leap to excel for her school’s team.Who is Natalia Newsome?Natalia Newsome is trending on social media for a mind-blowing vertical leap that caught the attention of basketball stars. However, not everyone knows so much about her, except if you are an avid follower of college volleyball.Newsome is a 5-foot-11-inch middle blocker making a significant impact on Southern Methodist University's volleyball team. As a freshman, she showcased her impressive athleticism and raw power at the net, which drew attention from fans and coaches alike. She joined the Mustangs in 2023 after a standout career at Arlington Martin High School and Texas Image Volleyball Club.The middle blocker’s combination of height and athletic traits has made her a natural fit for her position, which demands quick reactions, strong blocking and explosive leaping ability. She has played in 35 sets and 20 matches in her first season, with 44 kills and 21 blocks.While fans have begun pushing the “she can excel in basketball” narrative, it’s not as easy as it seems. She’ll have to be able to balance both sports, which could be a challenging feat, and there’s the issue surrounding NCAA compliance.She has developed the ability to close space at the net. Another of her powerful traits is being able to deliver powerful hits and provide a defensive anchor in the middle. Now she would be talked about for a long time, and fans would be eager to see how she progresses to the star everyone expects her to be.