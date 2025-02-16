Nikki Hiltz, Kara Goucher and others react to Hunter Woodhall calling out individual regarding comments on para-athletes

Paralympic champion Hunter Woodhall called out an individual who called for lesser rights to para athletes with a social media post on Sunday. A few days ago, Hunter's wife and Olympic champion in long jump Tara Davis-Woodhall had expressed her delight at the news that both the para athletes and the abled athletes would be participating in the same events at the US National Championships.

But not everyone was pleased with this news, and one individual called out Woodhall, saying that the merger is not 'doing a single thing good for the sport'.

Screenshot of the individual's comments on Hunter Woodhall's participation [Image Source: Hunter Woodhall's Instagram]

Woodhall posted his thoughts on his Instagram profile with the caption,

"Maybe disabled people don’t deal with enough struggles. We should make sure they feel like they don’t belong around other able body athletes. People make me sick, but at least they’re talking about it," Woodhall said.

Screenshot of support from Olympians and Paralympians in the comment section [Image Source: Hunter Woodhall's Instagram]

Several athletes came out in Woodhall's support. Former World Championship silver medalist Kara Goucher took a jibe at the individual as she added,

"Sounds like someone is JEALOUS! Keep living your best life and taking us all along, we love it and love watching you compete!!"

Former Olympian Inika McPherson commented,

"Keep doing you G @hunterwoodhall the ones who can’t speak on the ones who do. So keep shinning I love what you and your wife are doing for our sport 🔥🔥🙌👏👏 much love," McPherson wrote.

Fellow Paralympian William Garrett Schoonover, who represented the USA in fencing at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, chimed in, as he wrote,

"Nothing but love for you and Tara! You both represent the positive in our community of athletes. You have raised awareness and support for both the Olympics and Paralympics, you’ve engaged with the community to improve the visibility of all athletes, and you done it all without resorting to negativity."

Paralympic champion in high jump Roderick Townsend Roberts cheered for Woodhall as he commented,

"Looks like I’m gonna have to give yall a show😎 @tracktownusa"

Olympian Nikki Hiltz also joined the club as she mentioned,

"What a 🤡 imagine building a brand by insulting people with disabilities. I would pray on his downfall but I have no idea who this even is 😂 I personally cannot WAIT to share a national championship weekend with all the incredible para athletes 👏👏"

Hunter Woodhall shares training update for the 2025 season

Hunter Woodhall on his training for the 2025 season [Image Source: Getty]

Hunter Woodhall is gearing up for the upcoming 2025 season. Though he hasn't featured in any major event so far, Woodhall recently uploaded a glimpse into his training session. Uploading a story on Instagram, Woodhall wrote in the caption,

"Still a long way from racing but feeling the best I ever have."

Hunter Woodhall had an impressive 2024 season, where he added a historic gold medal and a bronze medal to his collection at the Paris Paralympics. Woodhall will be waiting to show his prowess at the World Para Athletics Championships in 2025, which will be held in New Delhi in late 2025.

