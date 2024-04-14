NN Rotterdam Marathon 2024 Results: Abdi Nageeye wins men's event after setting Dutch record

The NN Rotterdam Marathon 2024 witnessed a breathtaking finish on Sunday, 14 April as Abdi Nageeye raced to the finish line in a Dutch record time. The Dutch long-distance runner clocked 2:04:45 for the 42.2 km journey to win the event for the second time.

Nageeye had previously won the race in 2022 after clocking 2:04:56 which was a Dutch national record till now. The 35-year-old thus improved his own record as he sprinted away from Ethiopia's Amedework Walelegn in the last kilometer, who later finished in second place after missing top spot by a marginal 5 seconds.

Walelegn clocked 2 hours 4 minutes and 50 seconds for the runner-up position while Birhanu Legese clocked 2 hours 5 minutes and 16 seconds to finish third.

The women's division saw Olympic runner Ashete Bekere secure a comfortable win in 2 hours 19 minutes and 30 seconds. While it stands as the new meet record, the Ethiopian could have gone faster as well as she ran slower in the last kilometers with no other runner behind her.

Kenyan runners Viola Kibiwot and Sally Kaptich finished second and third respectively. Kibiwot clocked at 2:20:57 while the latter finished off the 42.2km journey at 2:22:26.

NNN Rotterdam Marathon 2024-Full results

#Men's

Abdi Nageeye- 02:04:45 Amedework Walelegn- 02:04:50 Birhanu Legese- 02:05:16 Kenneth Kipkemoi-02:05:43 Enock Onchari-02:06:07 Lameck Too-02:06:29 Godadaw Belachew- 02:07:45 Ghirmany Ghebreslassie-02:09:13 Nekagenet Crippa-02:09:41 Stan Niesten- 02:10:10

#Women's

Ashete Bekere- 02:19:30 Viola Kibiwot- 02:20:57 Selly Kaptich- 02:22:46 Emily Chebet- 02:24:49 Pascalla Jepkogei- 02:24:56 Thalla Valdivia- 02:25:23 Sisay Gola- 02:25:27 Maor Tiyouri- 02:26:38 Zhanna Mamazhanova- 02:26:42 Sakiho Tsutsui- 02-26:51

Marathon legend Kelvin Kiptum missed at NN Rotterdam Marathon 2024

Kelvin Kiptum at the Chicago Marathon

This year's NN Rotterdam Marathon was an emotional one for fans and runners alike as marathon world record holder Kelvin Kiptum, who wanted to clock under 2 hours at the prestigious event, died in a tragic accident in February 2024.

The Kenyan icon aimed to break the 2-hour barrier at the NN Rotterdam Marathon 2024. However, it couldn't be as Abdi Nageeye secured the victory in his absence. Kenneth Kipkemoi secured the best place finish from Kenya with a 4th place, who earlier stated that he would run the best race of his life in the honor of world record holder.

"We will run the race of our lives in honor of him", he claimed in a press conference. (via Runners World)

