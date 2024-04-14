NN Rotterdam Marathon 2024: Schedule, order of events and where to watch

The NN Rotterdam Marathon 2024 is scheduled to take place on April 14, Sunday. The marathon was first established in 1981 and has featured both men’s and women’s races ever since.

The World Athletics Gold Label road race will begin at the Erasmus Bridge and walk towards the Kop van Zuid. On their way, the participants will witness some of the famous landmarks in Rotterdam before completing their 42.2km journey at Coolsingel Street located in the Cool district.

Known to have one of the fastest course routes in the world, a total of three world records were established at the Rotterdam Marathon, which included records set by Carlos Lopes (2:07:12) in 1985, Belayneh Dinsamo (2:06:50) in 1988 in the men’s division, and Tegla Laroupe (2:20:47) in 1998 in the women’s division.

In the 2023 edition, the Tokyo Olympics and World Championships 2022 medalist Bashir Abdi and Bahrain’s Eunice Chumba were the winners of the men’s and women’s races, registering a time of 2:03:47 and 2:20:31, respectively.

At the NN Rotterdam Marathon 2024, Tokyo Olympics silver medalist and the 2022 edition's champion Abdi Nageeye, and Birhanu Legese, the two-time Tokyo World Marathon Majors (WMM) winner, are a few top athletes to look out for in the men’s competition.

Meanwhile, Kenya’s Sally Chepyego Kaptich, who secured the bronze medal at the IAAF World Half Marathon Championships 2014, and Viola Kibiwott, a two-time junior champion at the World Cross Country Championships, are considered top contenders in the women’s division.

Schedule and order of events for NN Rotterdam Marathon 2024 (All the timings are in Central European Time or CET)

09:15 - 1/4 Rotterdam Marathon (10.55K) - Wave 1

09.30 - 1/4 Rotterdam Marathon (10.55K) - Wave 2

09.45 - 1/4 Rotterdam Marathon (10.55K) - Wave 3

10.00 - 1/4 Rotterdam Marathon (10.55K) - Wave 4

10:00 - Rotterdam Marathon - Wave 1

10:07 - Rotterdam Marathon - Wave 2

10:14 - Rotterdam Marathon - Wave 3

10:21 - Rotterdam Marathon - Wave 4

10:28 - Rotterdam Marathon - Wave 5

Where to watch the NN Rotterdam Marathon 2024?

A general view of the competitors as they run on the The Erasmusbrug or Erasmus Bridge during the Rotterdam Marathon 2023 on April 16, 2023 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

One can watch the NN Rotterdam Marathon 2024 in the United Kingdom, Australia, United States, Canada and the Republic of Ireland via FloTrack as it has acquired the streaming rights for the event.

In the USA, the subscription charge for FloTrack is $29.99 per month. However, a user can avail of it for $12.49 per month provided that they have an annual subscription.