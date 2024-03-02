No 2 LSU Gymnastics VS No 9 Alabama final results: The tiger dominated Alabama retaining No 2 spot this week

No.2 LSU dominated the Alabama Gymnastics as the Tigers defeated Alabama 198.325 -197.325. Alabama suffered its third loss of the season as they trail behind at the No.9 position.

The Tigers clinched the eighth home win this season, maintaining a clean record of 8-0, with Alabama failing to lead the Tigers even once during the entire meet. Crimson Tide's Ella Burgess managed to secure one event title with 9.95 on the balance beam, with Tigers' Haleigh Bryant sweeping up the remaining four titles.

Despite having one of the best uneven bar rotation records in the country this season with an NQS (National Qualifying Score) of 49.53, Alabama couldn't maintain that standard as they registered a score of 49.2, while the Tigers raced past them with a season-high 49.65.

Alabama impressed well with the floor exercises with Waligro, Blanco, and Lily Hudson each registering 9.875, finishing with a total score of 49.4. But the Tigers were on a different level as they amassed a score of 49.775, reaffirming LSU's reputation as one of the best teams when it comes to floor exercises.

However, the Alabama Gymnastics had improved their National Qualifying score from 197.125 to 197.325 after their meeting with the Tigers. The NQS will be determining criteria for the NCAA tournaments. They will go on to face Illinois, Minnesota, and Talladega next.

Olivia Dunne opens up about LSU's chances of lifting the NCAA title

Olivia Dunne, one of the prominent members of the Tigers recently opened up about her team's chances for clinching the NCAA title. The tournament is scheduled for April.

In an interview with SEC Network, Dunne emphasized the importance of lifting a national title for LSU.

"It would mean the world to this team and this university. It's an unprecedented area for LSU gym to win a national championship."

LSU has never clinched a national title in gymnastics and has already begun preparations for the season with the Gym 101 event back in December. The event will continue till March 23rd.

During the event, Dunne's performances were chosen among the top 37 performances and were also included in their preview for the upcoming season.

Dunne, who became the youngest athlete to qualify for an international elite in 2014, is also a prominent social media influencer and recently got a billboard of her own at the New York Times Square after partnering up with Nautica.