"No athlete spoke out against what he said"- Justin Gatlin shares anecdote of Asafa Powell speaking in support of shifting allegiance from Jamaica

Justin Gatlin shared how Asafa Powell once mentioned that he would let his children compete for Jamaica only if things changed, and garnered silent support from other athletes. Gatlin spoke in support of athletes shifting allegiance to other countries for financial and other reasons.

Justin Gatlin, one of the luminaries of the greatest Usain Bolt, made waves on the track with his dominance in the 100m. His tally of eight global medals in the event made him the most decorated 100m sprinter of all time. Moreover, his 100m silver win at the 2016 Rio Olympics made him the oldest male athlete to medal in a non-relay sprint event.

Gatlin was in the running for another podium at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, but his hamstring injury ended his bid. A year later, he retired from his sport on his 40th birthday and soon shifted to hosting 'Ready Set Go', focusing on track and field insights.

In the wake of several athletes shifting allegiance to other countries, Gatlin spoke in support and admitted he would have done the same. He also shared an anecdote of his fellow legend Asafa Powell, who once stated that he would not want his kids to represent Jamaica if things remain unchanged.

"We say we're professional, but there are a lot of things in our sport that are still done very amateur-like. If you remember, there was a video that came out not too long ago where Asafa spoke on this. He said, if I had a decision to make it over again, I would not. And I don't think my kids are going to run for Jamaica unless things change. No athlete spoke out against what he said. So he's only speaking the truth. It aged well. I'm for the athlete."

Recently, Rajindra Campbell and Roje Stona made headlines as the athletes who transferred their sporting affiliation to Turkey.

Justin Gatlin once received acclaim from Usain Bolt as his most formidable rival

Bolt and Justin Gatlin at the VIP's Attend The IAAF World Athletics Championships - (Source: Getty)

Gatlin and Bolt faced each other at the 2004 Olympics, where the former emerged victorious in the 100m. Since then, they have locked horns several times, and finally at the 2017 World Championships. In the 'Fix' podcast, the eight-time Olympic gold medalist once shared how his American counterpart proved to be a 'true competitor' during their contention days.

"For me, Justin, because I think we competed over a longer span, for a while. For a span, now, like 5 years. With everybody, it was like two years, one year. So, that was the thing. He is a master, so I give that off to Justin, and Justin Gatlin is a true competitor. He's somebody that you have to respect when it comes to competing and working. And the sport needs to evolve, it has to." (beginning 1:04.00)

Gatlin amassed three 100m titles at the Diamond League and two 60m gold medals in the World Indoors.

