  "No comment"- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone reacts to 800m possibility after dominance in 400m and 400m hurdles

"No comment"- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone reacts to 800m possibility after dominance in 400m and 400m hurdles

By Abhiruchi Rout
Modified Sep 24, 2025 16:06 GMT
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025.
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025. Source: Getty

American sprinter and hurdles star Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone reacted to whether she would be interested in competing in a new event i.e. the 800m, following her success in the 400m flat and 400m hurdles. The 400m hurdles world record holder switched to the 400m flat for the 2025 season and dominated the event, becoming the global champion at the World Athletics Championships.

At the 2025 World Championships, McLaughlin-Levrone clocked a remarkable 47.78s in the 400m flat to win the event ahead of Paris Olympics gold medalist Marileidy Paulino (47.98s) and silver medalist Salwa Eid Naser (48.19s).

With that, she not only shattered the American record again, having already broken it in the semifinals, but also recorded the second-fastest 400m time in the event’s history.

Following her historic feat in the 400m, the American was asked if she would consider running the 800m, after World Athletics President Sebastian Coe told the interviewer that he would love to see her compete in the event. To this, she politely replied with a smile, saying:

“No comment. Thanks guys”
Besides being the president of the World Athletics, Coe is notably a former middle-distance runner, with 4 Olympic medals, including 2 gold in the men’s 1500m in 1980 and 1984 Olympics and 2 silver in the 800m in the same Games.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone reflects on her transition from 400m hurdles to 400m flat after World Championships campaign

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at World Athletics Championships 2025
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at World Athletics Championships 2025 (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up about how switching from the 400m hurdles to the 400m flat was difficult but a faith-driven decision. She reflected on her season as a period of growth, saying she became more determined, patient and disciplined.

Following her 400m flat victory at the World Athletics Championships, McLaughlin-Levrone penned a heartfelt message, writing:

“This season was a test of faith beyond compare. To take the leap from comfort into the unknown required so much prayer and petitioning. Making the switch from the hurdles to the 400m flat was truly a God lead decision.”
“I believe God called me back to this challenge after the injury that hindered my ‘23 season. Not only to chase history but to further develop my character. This year I have become more determined, patient, and self disciplined and I’m so overwhelming grateful to see how it culminated here,” she added.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone also expressed her gratitude to her family, husband Andre Levrone, her church community and her fans for supporting her throughout her journey. She also emphasized how the most rewarding season requires reliance on God and acknowledged the 2025 season as one of those.

Abhiruchi Rout

Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.

Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.

Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.

When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends.

