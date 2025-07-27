"No shortcuts, no excuses"- Bo Bassett's brother Keegan sends strong message on representing USA at U17 World Championships

Bo Bassett's younger brother, Keegan Bassett, is ready to represent the USA in the 45-kg freestyle category at the U-17 World Championships in Greece. The championship will start on July 28 and will conclude on August 3 in Athens, Greece.Keegan Bassett is a talented young wrestler, having made the World team thrice and won the Fargo championship in 2024. Keegan also won the 2024 U-15 Pan-Am Championship in Greco-Roman style wrestling at 41 kg. Keegan defeated Maddox Charles Millan, winning 9-0, 4-0. Keegan Bassett has won six state championships and two Super-32 championships.In a recent Instagram post, Keegan shared the sacrifices he has made over the years and that he was ready to take on the challenge at the World Championships head-on. &quot;All the early mornings, late nights, sacrifices, and discipline, it’s all been building toward this. The World Championships. I’ve locked in. I’ve prepared the right way. No shortcuts, no excuses. Ready to battle. Ready to represent the USA, Ready for greatness. Psalm 27:1 Psalm 144:1,&quot; he posted on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBo Bassett shared his words of encouragement with his brother in the comments and wrote:&quot;You are ready for battle. So excited for you man. ❤️&quot;Screenshot of Keegan Bassett's Instagram post (@keegan.bassett/ig)Bo Bassett and Keegan Bassett have both won the Fargo Championship. Keegan won it in 2024, and Bo won it in 2025.Bo Bassett decommits from the University of IowaBo Bassett committed to the University of Iowa in February 2025. He was the number 2 prospect overall from the Class of 2026. However, in a surprising event, the young wrestler decommitted from the Hawkeyes.&quot;After a lot of prayer and talking with my family, I’ve decided to decommit from the University of Iowa. This wasn’t easy, but I believe it’s not the right fit for me as a wrestler, a person, or for my faith journey. I’m grateful for the opportunity, and I’ll never speak a bad word about their program. This is about finding the place God wants me to be. This is a huge decision in my life and it has to be the right one....,&quot; Bo shared on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe young wrestler is back on the recruitment chart and has added another achievement to his career record. The young wrestler was the winner of the 2025 Fargo Championship, defeating Clinton Shepherd, whom Bassett won by fall at 144 lbs. With his younger brother representing the USA in Athens, Bo will be representing the country at the U23 Pan Am Games in Paraguay in August.