"No time, no money, no gym"- Arnold Schwarzenegger announces new Pump Guide to fuel fitness enthusiasts

Arnold Schwarzenegger has always been a part of bodybuilding despite retiring from the sport over 30 years ago. After taking multiple roles as an actor and a politician, the former Mr Olympia remains connected to sports and the bodybuilding community.

Schwarzenegger established the Arnold Sports Festival in 1989 to promote the sport and create a platform for some of the best bodybuilders in the sport to participate in. Ever since then,the 76-year-old keeps on motivating upcoming bodybuilders to reach the pinnacle of the sport.

At the 2024 edition of the Arnold Sports Festival, Arnold Schwarzenegger extensively promoted "The Pump" which is a community created by him to bring together like-minded individuals and help them develop into their best selves.

Recently, Schwarzenegger took to social media to announce that he had published a new e-book, which has a detailed description of different types of workouts.

"No time. No money. No gym. I’ve got a free e-book filled with workouts that terminates all of those excuses. It comes with a free daily newsletter to cut through the wellness bullshit. Join Arnold’s Pump Club now and download your guide at the link in my bio!"

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Arnold Pump Club

Arnold Schwarzengger's vintage picture at the gym (Credits: schwarzenegger on Instagram)

The major aim of the Arnold Pump Club was to fuel immense body transformations, improve self-confidence and lead to the all round development of an individual.

The first step towards joining the community is to download "The Pump App" from the App Store or Google Play Store. The app has all workouts, articles and videos curated exclusively by Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The former Mr Olympia actively participates in events hosted on the application for its members and constantly updates the workout with any new developments.

An exclusive member of the Arnold Pump Club gets access to many different programs and facilities. It includes Q&A's with Arnold nutrition and diet advice, never seen before videos from of Schwarzenegger and a personalised habit tracker.