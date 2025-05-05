"No words had to be said": Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone shares awkward encounters with fans who recognized her in public

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone recently appeared as a guest on a special episode of 'Spill the Tea' hosted by Tiara Williams. During their conversation, Williams asked the Olympian about the weirdest place she got recognized, and she opened up about two such incidents.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has dominated the 400-meter hurdles course with two Olympic gold medals in Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024. At 16, she broke the 400-meter hurdle junior world record at the US Olympic trials with 54.15 seconds, earning a spot in the Rio Olympics. She made the U20 world record at the SEC Championship in Knoxville on May 13, 2018, also breaking the collegiate record.

In conversation with Tiara Williams, McLaughlin-Levrone opened up about being recognized at the weirdest places and the awkward conversations that followed. She recalled (5:43 onwards):

"It’s actually really funny, yeah no but there was one guy at whole foods and quite literally this was the interaction. I’m looking at milk. He walks up. He goes, 'Are you?' and I was like, 'I am'. He was like, 'you are?' and then just walked away. Like that was it. Fascinated. Nothing. No words had to be said. It was great."

"I mean once in like a bathroom but it was at a track meet, like knocked on, the stall type. Yes, knock on the stall. I said, 'Can I finish? Can I wash my hands. Hold on, this is not sanitary,'" she added.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone was part of the first-ever Grand Slam Track in Kingston, Jamaica, where she took home the jackpot prize of $100,000. She opened by clocking 52.76s in the 400-meter hurdles race and continued her form in the 400-meter flat race with 50.32 seconds on the track.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone shares snippets from Grand Slam Track Miami

In a recent Instagram update, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone shared glimpses from her time at Grand Slam Track in Miami. She wrote in the caption:

"Seizing every opportunity while it exists; these days don’t last forever…South Florida fun in the sun. I’m soooo blessed! 😃🌴☀️"

The four-time Olympic gold medallist finished her second day at the Grand Slam Track in Miami, winning the 400-meter flat in 49.69 seconds. The previous day, she recorded a blazing 24-point win in the 400-meter hurdles while clocking 52.07 in the 400-meter hurdles.

Following her victory at the Grand Slam Track in Kingston, Jamaica, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has retained her dominating form at the Miramar, Miami edition of the Grand Slam Track.

