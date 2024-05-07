Noah Lyles agrees with Carl Lewis arguing the USA 4x100m relay team should remain the same for the Paris Olympics 2024

The American track and field legend Carl Lewis was elated by the Noah Lyles-led USA relay team's performance. He also added that the relay team should remain unchanged for the Paris Olympics 2024 for the desired results.

Carl Lewis, a ten-time Olympic medalist, took to social media on Monday after the USATF squad punched their tickets for the French event and posted his appreciation for the relay team as they stood atop the podium of the 2024 World Relays concluded recently in Nassau, Bahamas.

The American quartet of Noah Lyles, Kenny Bednarek, Courtney Lindsey, and Kyree King made sure in the prelims heat that their nation got the Olympic ticket with a 37.49-second victory against Italy and Brazil.

Coming down in the finals, the same unit bettered their prelim heats time and secured the top spot on the podium with a 37.40s finish on Sunday evening. Apart from this, America's women's 4x100m, women's 4x400m and mixed 4x400m relay teams also won their respective finals, leaving global track and field enthusiasts like Carl Lewis impressed.

The former Olympian also appreciated the event's approach of giving participants the liberty of confirming their tickets to the Olympics. He took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"Enjoyed the @worldrelaysbah this past weekend in the Bahamas. I loved concept of punching your ticket to the Olympics. It made the races more dramatic. @TeamUSA had a great meet qualifying all teams. The men's 4x100 team seems set for the Olympics and that should be our team."

Noah Lyles could not agree more with the American icon, as the reigning world champion replied to Carl's tweet and wrote:

"I definitely agree"

After the relay win, Noah Lyles showcased the winning moment on his Instagram, expressing his belief and confidence in Team USA.

Carl Lewis says Noah Lyles should not be burdened with Olympic expectations

Noah Lyles had expressed his desire to achieve a four-peat at the Paris Olympics 2024. However, Carl Lewis thinks that Lyles should not be burdened with Olympic pressure and he should be given that room to perform uninhibitedly at the upcoming Olympics. After the event, as quoted by Sportstar, Lewis told journalists:

"I don’t have a problem with someone saying ‘I want to win another gold medal for America’. I don’t want him to get bogged down by silliness. It really is silly. It’s not fair. He doesn’t deserve it, let him do his thing," he said.

Talking about the criticism Noah Lyles received after his late inclusion into the relay team, Lewis lauded his performances and added:

"I hope that he ignores it and moves on. All Noah’s doing is what you’re asking. He’s a good kid, he’s going to do very well."

Nonetheless, with everything falling into place for Lyles lately, the expectations around the upcoming Olympics are bound to increase for the American sprinter and his fans.