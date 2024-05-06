"Who gonna stop us"- Noah Lyles exudes confidence after leading USA to world-leading time in 4x100m relay at World Athletics Relays 2024

Track and field icon Noah Lyles, 26, concluded his World Athletics Relays stint on top spot in the 4x100m relay with his team members. According to him, no one can stop them from achieving the Olympic title.

At the 2024 World Indoor Championships, Lyles missed out on the gold by just a fraction, walking home with silver medals in the 60m and 4x400m relay. Soon after, at the Tom Jones Memorial Classic, he defended his 100m title by edging out Kenny Bednarek with a timing of 10.01s. This win was followed by his USATF Bermuda Grand Prix triumph where he clocked 9.96s in the 100m, dropping below 10.

Maintaining his winning streak, the six-time World Championships gold medalist entered the World Athletics Relays gate to compete in 4x100m. Sprinting in the anchor leg, Lyles flew to victory in 37.40s, a world-leading time. His post-race statement exuded conviction about the US athletes being unstoppable on the track.

Resorting to his Instagram handle, he posted a glimpse of the victorious relay moment of the US men's team. He captioned it:

"Who gonna STOP us!"

Noah Lyles' Tom Jones Classic competitor Bednarek was also part of the relay team, and was crucial to the success in the 4x100m.

Lyles has been in top form since the beginning of 2024. At the 2024 USATF Indoor Championships, the 26-year-old claimed the gold by defeating the 60m indoor world record holder Christian Coleman.

USA's 4x100m relay team has qualified to compete for the Paris Olympics which will take place in July and August.

"It’s only getting faster from here" - Noah Lyles

In Noah Lyles' first international outdoor competition of 2024, the 100m three-peat star from the 2023 World Championships issued a bold statement to the track and field community. On April 29, 2024, the 26-year-old took to his X handle to post a poster of him blowing a kiss on reaching the pole position at the Bermuda Grand Prix.

He wrote:

"It’s only getting faster from here"

Lyles is aiming for four golds in Paris and after his World Relays feats he addressed the goal.

"It smells like Paris!”

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Noah Lyles competed in the 200m to earn the bronze after clocking in at 19.74s. Months later, at the 2022 World Championships, Lyles lowered legendary Michael Johnson's long-standing 200m record, securing the third spot in the World's all-around list.

A year later, the 26-year-old equaled track great Usain Bolt to secure record 200m victories. His phenomenal prowess in the 200m placed him right below Bolt in the world standings.