Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek elated on Team USA's 4x100m relay Olympic qualification

Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek are two happy individuals after being Paris-bound as a part of the USATF relay team. The relay squad secured their berth for the Paris Olympics after winning the 2024 World Relays. The duo could not contain their excitement and posted the delightful news on their social media handles.

The United States team found their way to the top on Sunday as the Bahamian soil witnessed the American quartet of Courtney Lindsey, Kenny Bednarek, Kyree King and Noah Lyles blazing through the tracks and winning the 4x100-meter event after clocking 37.49 seconds.

It was Lindsey who commenced the opening leg for the team and passed the baton to Bednarek, who took it further and ran one of the fastest splits of 8.91 seconds. The baton was then handed to King, and finally Noah Lyles did the trick for the Americans in the deciding leg.

Team Italy finished second with 38.14s, while team Brazil placed third with 38.79s on the clock. After the American team was done and dusted with the event, Lyles, King and Bednarek took to their Instagram handles and posted a picture of the team, writing:

"🇺🇸 4x100m Punched our ticket to Paris"

This would be a big relief for Noah Lyles, as he was criticized after he failed to win a gold at the World Athletics Indoor Championship.

Noah Lyles focused on winning four Olympic golds in spite of relay criticism

Noah Lyles is looking forward to winning four gold medals at the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024, including the 4x100m and 4x400m relays. Lyles was condemned for his selection in the USA's relay team at the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow. He himself accepted that his involvement in that team became a topic of discussion and stated:

"Some people got written up, other people were threatened with fires. Let’s just say a lot of people in the US were very, very, very upset that I ran the 4x400 and to that I would say, ‘run faster, push me out!’." he told Sportstar.

However, Lyles latest performance in the Bahamas relays has come as a new ray of hope both for him and the United States team. Nonetheless, he has high hopes for the Paris event, as he aims to surpass the Jamaican legend Usain Bolt if he manages to win four golds.