"USA vs World"- Noah Lyles previews a highly anticipated clash at the World Athletics Relays 2024

Noah Lyles recently previewed the Men's 4x100m really team that would represent the USA in the World Athletics Relays 2024 held in the Bahamas. It will be the first major outdoor relay event of the Olympic season this year.

Lyles kickstarted the Olympic year with huge ambitions and impeccable form. After dominating the indoor circuit in the USATF Indoors and winning the silver medal at the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow, the World Champion has now shifted his focus towards the outdoor circuit, as the United States Olympic Trials are less than two months away.

Lyles won his first outdoor season race at the Tom Jones Invitational, clocking 10.01s. Moreover, the sprinter broke the 10-second barrier in the 100m to clock the season's best at the USATF Bermuda Grand Prix a week later. He took to Instagram to preview his upcoming race at the World Athletics Relays 2024 in the Bahamas.

"USA Vs. WORLD," Lyles wrote.

The caption of the Instagram post fuelled heavy anticipation for the first major outdoor relay event. The athletes representing the United States are Noah Lyles, Kenny Bendnark, Courtney Lindsey, Kyree King, Kendall Williams, and Pjai Austin.

Out of the complete roster, four members would be participating in the event whereas the other two would be in reserve in case an athlete has an injury or cannot run for any other reason.

Noah Lyles' goals for the Paris Olympics

Day 8 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Noah Lyles is one of the few athletes who explicitly mentioned their goals for the Olympic Games in Paris this year. With heavy ambitions and huge expectations from himself, the American athlete has been taking over every event leading up to the Olympics with huge dominance.

Lyles has said he wishes to win four Olympic medals in Paris, a feat that would put him in the league of greats of track and field athletes, surpassing the legendary Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt. Noah Lyles told The Guardian about his ambitions:

“Last year I went out there and won three gold medals. This year I want to get four. And if I don’t get four, I am going after three world records. If I don’t succeed, I will try, try, try again, " he said.

The countdown to the Paris Olympics is getting more exciting with every passing day, as athletes are taking to the track, pushing the limits of the sport, and becoming a thrilling visual treat for fans.