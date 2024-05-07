Noah Lyles apologizes to track fans after the World Athletics Relays, urges to set boundaries at the warm-up track

Noah Lyles recently apologized to track fans after concluding a successful campaign at the World Athletics Relays 2024 ahead of the Olympic season. Lyles took home the gold medal and earned an automatic qualification to the Paris Olympics in the relays in the 4x100m.

Noah Lyles issued a heartfelt apology to fans for not meeting them with the same energy. The American athlete revealed his side of the story on the matter, explaining how he was trying to focus on getting into the race mindset at the warm-up track but was stormed by athletes, coaches, and the management.

In a detailed post on X, Noah Lyles issued an apology and stated that he might be the first athlete to speak about the lack of boundaries at the warm-up track.

"I would love to thank the Bahamas for hosting a very successful meet. The atmosphere was so energetic and welcoming. I'm just sorry I could not meet that atmosphere with the same energy because I was emotionally and mentally drained. This track meet was difficult. Not because of the race but the lack of boundaries at the warm-up track.," he wrote.

"There were so many people who would try to interact with me during my race preparations and while practicing. Management, athletes, and even coaches I could not find time to dial into the competition. The saddest part about this is it left me so drained that I had no energy after my race to approach fans with a smile and give them the energy I normally give. I might be the first to speak on how this affects athletes but I know I'm not the only athlete that had this happen to them. I hope to see you all at the next track well rested and with tons of new energy," he added.

Expand Tweet

Noah Lyles at the World Athletics Relays 2024

World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024 - Day One

Noah Lyles kickstarted his 2024 season on a high note. He was in peak form as he marched onto the World Athletics Relays 2024. Lyles participated in the 4x100m relay to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

Team USA dominated both the qualifying as well as the finals of the event and earned an automatic qualification to the Olympic Games later this year. Noah Lyles ran the final leg of the race and clocked an impressive split time of 8.88s.

Expand Tweet

Team USA won the Men's 4x100m final clocking 37.40s.