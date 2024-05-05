"On to Paris"- Noah Lyles and Team USA dominate the field in 4x100m relay at the World Athletics Relays, confirm Olympics berth

Noah Lyles, along with other members of Team USA's 4x100m relay team, dominated the qualifying heat and earning automatic qualification to the Paris Olympics. The team dominated the pack by winning the race with a lead of a few milliseconds, sealing a spot for the coveted Olympic games later this year.

Noah Lyles began the season in peak form and was positive about dominating the track throughout the season. The American athlete spoke positively about his Olympic ambitions and strived to train for them during the World Athletics Relays 2024 press conference.

Team USA featured some of the best sprinters in the country. The four-member team that qualified for the Paris Olympics consisted of Courtney Lindsey, Kenny Bednarek, Kyree King and Lyles. The team won the heat clocking a time of 37.49s. Kenny Bednarek put forward an impressive performance in the second leg of the race.

Noah Lyles ran the race's final stretch, ultimately helping them qualify for the Paris Olympics. A total of eight teams qualified for the Paris Olympics on Day 1 of the World Athletics Championships in the Bahamas.

Lyles took to X to share the joy of qualifying for the Paris Olympics after an impressive run.

"On to Paris!," read the caption.

Noah Lyles on running the 4x400m relay at the Paris Olympics

Noah Lyles has been very vocal about his ambitions to win four gold medals at the Paris Olympics this year. The American athlete would have to triumph in the 100m, 200m, 4x100m and the 4x400m to make his dream come true.

Lyles was included in the finals of the 4x400m relay at the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Glasgow in Match in the last moment which caused a lot of controversy.

He was included in the team despite never running the event in the last four years at a major competition . He opened up on that during a press conference before the World Athletics Relays 2024.

“I won’t be running the 4x400m here – when I did it at the World Indoors, let’s just say it caused a lot of controversy. This year I will be training specifically for the 100m and 200m, but also to be in good shape for the 400m so that I can be part of the 4x400m at the Paris Olympics. I’m in the best shape of my life, and I know I’ve been saying that for two years, but it’s very true.”

Despite all the buzz around his goals, Lyles remains focused on achieving great heights in Paris.