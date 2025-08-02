Noah Lyles' bold claim gets trolled by fans at USATF National Championships

Noah Lyles recently made a bold claim about his World Championships and Olympic champion title at the USATF Championships 2025. This garnered a lot of attention from the fans, who criticized the sprinter for his statement.Lyles competed in the first round of the USATF National Championships, where he ran in the first round of the 100m dash, and he stood atop the podium. However, he won't be competing in the semi-finals and finals in order to focus on the 200m.Following this race, the American appeared in the post-match interview, where he opened up about reinventing himself. Lyles made a bold claim about his aim of becoming the first athlete to win two World Championship titles and an Olympic champion title in the 100m dash in two consecutive years. Exuding confidence in himself, he said,&quot;Well, now I need the Olympic gold, you know, reinventing myself there. Now we're in 2025. It's like, OK, what's the next thing? Well, nobody's been able to go world champion, Olympics, world championship, win in the 100, let's be the first. And I don't think anybody's done the quadruple in the four or in the 200, so let's be the first. So again, it's like reinventing constantly find that next motivation,&quot; said Noah Lyles.Here is the video:This statement made by the American received a lot of backlash on X, as the fans brutally squashed his claim, stating that he won't be the first one to do it. One of the users advised Lyles to focus on his game, writing:&quot;Noah needs to do a little less talking about focus on Kung Fu Kenny and that guy in Botswana. Oh yea, there's a brother in Jamaica who won't let him win easily. It's gonna be messy.&quot;Dr Boyce Watkins - Wealth is Power @drboycewatkins1LINKNoah needs to do a little less talking about focus on Kung Fu Kenny and that guy in Botswana. Oh yea, there's a brother in Jamaica who won't let him win easily. It's gonna be messyAnother follower criticized the 100m Olympic champion's performance this year, writing:&quot;2 months away from Worlds, this dude struggling to break 10s. Not looking good.&quot; roaringritual49 @DivineBeast65LINK2 months away from Worlds, this dude struggling to break 10s. Not looking good.Revealing that he won't be the first one to win the World Championships-Olympics-World Championships title, as Maurice Green already achieved it way back, one of the fans on X said:&quot;Maurice Greene. World Championships 1999. Olympic Games 2000. World championships 2001.&quot;S.Durand @SuperSpeed7915LINKMaurice Greene 🇺🇸World Championships 1999🥇Olympic Games 2000🥇World championships 2001🥇Another user took a dig at Lyles, writing:&quot;Noah just be talking.&quot;Frankie Wright @YankdoodlesLINKNoah just be talkingLyles is gearing up to compete in the 200m of the USATF National Championships, which is slated for August 3, 2025.Noah Lyles opened up about competing in the 200m race at the USATF National Championships Noah Lyles recently made his feelings known about competing in the 200m dash at the championship in an interview during his London Diamond League campaign. He opened up about being the national champion in the event and stated that his opponents need to take the title away from him if they want it. Lyles also said that he doesn't believe in giving up titles: (3:15 onwards)&quot;We're going to actually go to USA's and we're planning to run the 200's. We're going to run every round. I am still the national champion in that event and I don't believe in giving up titles. I earned that title and I need to race, somebody needs to take it from me if they want it,&quot; said Noah Lyles. Noah Lyles further spoke about preparing for the event and, along with it, emphasized the importance of having a great competition and a great stage.