Noah Lyles' brother Josephus announces engagement with dreamy proposal

Noah Lyles' brother Josephus recently announced his engagement to USC Trojans alum Anglerne Annelus. The Lyles' household is set for a double celebration, with Josephus following his brother's step in preparing to tie the knot. Josephus turned professional along with his older brother in 2016 after signing an eight-year contract with Adidas. They turned professional together only weeks before they were set to join the University of Florida, becoming the first male sprinters to turn professionals straight from high school. In 2014, Josephus won a gold medal in the 4x400m relay at the IAAF World U20 Championships. The following year, he earned silver and bronze medals in the 400m and 200m at the World Youth Championships, respectively. He set his personal best of 19.93 seconds by winning a bronze medal at the 2022 NACAC Championships, entering the top 100 of all time. Josephus recently shared a few glimpses of his engagement, where he popped the question to Annelus in front of a huge heart made with roses on a beach. Sharing the pictures, he wrote:"You, me, forever…" Annelus is an American sprinter who competed in the 200m at the 2019 Doha World Championships, where she settled in fourth place. She competed for the USC Trojans from 2018 to 2020. The 28-year-old is a two-time 200m NCAA champion (2018 and 2019). Noah Lyles opens up about competing at the 2025 World Athletics Championships Noah Lyles at the Zürich Diamond League in Switzerland. (Photo by Getty Images)Noah Lyles will compete at the 2025 World Atheltics Championships as a defending champion in the 100m and 200m. Ahead of his appearance, the American sprinter reflected on his challenging season and stated his excitement for competing in multiple rounds (heats, semi, and final) tournaments instead of one-off races. He exuded confidence in performing better at tournaments with multiple rounds while looking forward to the WAC. "I mean I feel that every race I get better knowing that I am coming into kind of a condensed season has been a little hectic but I'm pretty excited. I'm finally ready to do rounds and I'm really tired of doing one-off races. My bread and butter is rounds, so I know that once I am able to get like heats, semis and finals under my belt, it's going to get like repetitive really quick." (00:36 onwards)The 2025 World Atheltics Championships are scheduled from September 13 to 21 at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.