  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Noah Lyles' brother Josephus announces engagement with dreamy proposal

Noah Lyles' brother Josephus announces engagement with dreamy proposal

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Sep 06, 2025 01:28 GMT
Athletics World Championship - Source: Getty
Josephus Lyles and Noah Lyles. (Image by Getty)

Noah Lyles' brother Josephus recently announced his engagement to USC Trojans alum Anglerne Annelus. The Lyles' household is set for a double celebration, with Josephus following his brother's step in preparing to tie the knot.

Ad

Josephus turned professional along with his older brother in 2016 after signing an eight-year contract with Adidas. They turned professional together only weeks before they were set to join the University of Florida, becoming the first male sprinters to turn professionals straight from high school. In 2014, Josephus won a gold medal in the 4x400m relay at the IAAF World U20 Championships. The following year, he earned silver and bronze medals in the 400m and 200m at the World Youth Championships, respectively.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He set his personal best of 19.93 seconds by winning a bronze medal at the 2022 NACAC Championships, entering the top 100 of all time. Josephus recently shared a few glimpses of his engagement, where he popped the question to Annelus in front of a huge heart made with roses on a beach. Sharing the pictures, he wrote:

"You, me, forever…"
Ad

Annelus is an American sprinter who competed in the 200m at the 2019 Doha World Championships, where she settled in fourth place. She competed for the USC Trojans from 2018 to 2020. The 28-year-old is a two-time 200m NCAA champion (2018 and 2019).

Noah Lyles opens up about competing at the 2025 World Athletics Championships

Noah Lyles at the Z&uuml;rich Diamond League in Switzerland. (Photo by Getty Images)
Noah Lyles at the Zürich Diamond League in Switzerland. (Photo by Getty Images)

Noah Lyles will compete at the 2025 World Atheltics Championships as a defending champion in the 100m and 200m. Ahead of his appearance, the American sprinter reflected on his challenging season and stated his excitement for competing in multiple rounds (heats, semi, and final) tournaments instead of one-off races. He exuded confidence in performing better at tournaments with multiple rounds while looking forward to the WAC.

Ad
"I mean I feel that every race I get better knowing that I am coming into kind of a condensed season has been a little hectic but I'm pretty excited. I'm finally ready to do rounds and I'm really tired of doing one-off races. My bread and butter is rounds, so I know that once I am able to get like heats, semis and finals under my belt, it's going to get like repetitive really quick." (00:36 onwards)

The 2025 World Atheltics Championships are scheduled from September 13 to 21 at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.

About the author
Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.

She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.

Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.

If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Janhavi Shinde
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications