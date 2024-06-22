Noah Lyles' brother Josephus Lyles to kickoff his campaign at U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials in men's 100m

American athlete Noah Lyles ’s brother, Josephus Lyles, recently announced his participation in the 100-m trials for the Olympics. The 25-year-old shared a picture of himself on social media to notify his fans about his endeavor scheduled for June 23 at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon in Eugene.

2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Noah Lyles has been dominating the sports world with his antics in the 100-m and 200-m races. The 26-year-old maintained his reign in the 200-m for the third time in a row and also won the 100-m race at the 2023 world championship in Budapest. He is now aiming to impress the world at the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024.

The younger brother, Josephus Lyles, will make his third attempt to make his Olympic debut. Although he qualified for the Olympic Trials in 2016, he injured his quads, which ruled him out of the marquee event. In the following Olympics, Lyles failed to make the Olympic Team.

Trending

Recently, Josephus Lyles announced his third attempt at the Olympic Trials. He posted a picture of himself on Instagram and captioned it,

"Olympic trials tomorrow. 100m. Romans 8:37."

Josephus will be competing in heat 2 from lane 7. 2020 Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Fred Kerley will also be part of the same heat as him.

The younger Lyles recently made headlines for going sub-10 for the first time in his career. During the Nationals Athletics Sprint Elite Meet in May, he clocked a stunning 9.97s in the 100-m race. Although Josephus did not compete in the finale, his timing added charm to his athletic presence.

He also impressed the world by clinching the first position in the 200-m race by clocking 20.05s in the same championship.

Noah Lyles’s brother opens up on struggling with self-doubt

Josephus Lyles at World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Previews

Noah Lyles's brother, Josephus Lyles, faced one of the biggest setbacks of his career in 2019. He wanted to make it to Team USA for the world championship in Doha but failed to qualify in the semi-finals at the trials. On the other hand, his elder brother Noah Lyles not only made it to the team but also grabbed the gold medal in the 200-m race.

In an interview with NBC, Josephus recalled the moments of self-doubt that he faced during that phase.

"At one point, I felt like I deserved to be there [World Championships in Doha] because I’ve put in all the work. I had to switch my mentality to ‘I don’t deserve anything," he said.

He shared how he overcame the feeling by changing his mindset.

“I switched my mindset to focusing on doing what I can do and being very happy for my brother and my training partners. I’ve always been happy for them. Once I started thinking like that, it was a weight off my shoulders,” he stated.