Noah Lyles drops a 3-word reaction as Gout Gout runs the fastest 200m of the year

Noah Lyles expressed his thoughts about Gout Gout's incredible performance at the Queensland State Championships. The Australian athlete earned great praise from fans and enthusiasts on social media after winning the race with a formidable lead and registering the fastest 200m time of 2025.

Gout clocked 20.05s in the heats, the fastest 200m performance of the year. He also put in a dominating performance in the finals, clocking 19.98s with a wind speed of +3.6m/s. However, his time in the finals of the Queensland State Championships won't be considered in the official records as it crossed the limit set by World Athletics for wind assistance.

His performance brought about multiple reactions from the track world and Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles was impressed by the youngster's dominance. He reacted to a video of Gout's race and celebration after the win. Lyles lauded the 17-year-old for continuing his dominance in the track circuit with a three-worded reaction and wrote:

"Business as usual!"

Noah Lyles reacts to Gout Gout's performance | Instagram@tigersathleticsclub

Gout Gout on his plans to compete against Noah Lyles in the 2025 track season

Lyles competes in the 2025 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix - Source: Getty

In his latest appearance on the Beyond the Records podcast, Gout Gout discussed competing against Noah Lyles and other top athletes in the upcoming World Athletics Championships and other races. The Australian weighed in on becoming one of the youngest athletes to win the world title in the sprinting events and explained how he hopes to defeat some of the fastest athletes in the world.

He also expressed his desire to learn as much as possible from competing in major events like the World Athletics Championships.

“I'm trying to show you what's up. I'm trying to come out there with a bang. Whatever I've got to do to show Noah I'm coming for that spot. So, obviously it's a learning experience, but deep down, I'm trying to get a medal for sure, or even make that final and be running up Noah or trying to chase Noah down for sure,” he said.

Noah Lyles lauded the youngster's goals and hoped to have fierce competition with him in the coming months.

“That's what I love to hear. I want you to come up to me and say, ‘yeah, I'm going to take your spot’. Because if I hear somebody’s like ‘well maybe one day’, no, it's not one day. It's going to be today. And if it's not today it's the next day," Lyles said.

Furthermore, Lyles advised Gout to be vocal about his dreams and chase them with great courage and determination.

