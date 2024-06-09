Noah Lyles eyeing Tyson Gay's facility record and 200m world lead at USATF NYC Grand Prix 2024

Noah Lyles has claimed that he is not just eyeing to overtake Kenny Bednarek as world leader in the 200m sprint but Tyson Gay's facility record, 19.58s, as well at the USATF NYC Grand Prix 2024.

Lyles started off the 2024 Olympic season with a dominant indoor campaign. Several victories in the 60m dashes saw the 26-year-old break his personal best in the event twice in a span of months. He featured in the outdoor season for the first time in April, winning the 100m title at Tom Jones Memorial.

Lyles last raced at the Racers Grand Prix 2024 in Jamaica. The 26-year-old clocked a blistering 9.85s to finish second behind Jamaica’s Oblique Seville, who ran 9.82s. The American sprinter is now making his first appearance in the 200m event, and has set his sights on fast timings.

Trending

Speaking with Citius Magazine’s Chris Chavez ahead of the USATF NYC Grand Prix, Lyles revealed his aspirations for his 200m season opener.

“I mean world lead definitely is the goal anything on top of that is icing on the cake,” he claimed.

Expand Tweet

Lyles also claimed that he came close to breaking Tyson Gay's facility record of 19.58s in 2022. However, he will look to tick that goal this Sunday.

"But I mean also looking at Tyson’s facility record you know 1958 I feel it just kind of needs to go and I’ve been close at it back in 22. I think I ran like 61 or 62 back then and I was like yeah I should have broke that record then but no. I feel that it’s definitely time for it to go, especially after coming off of a 9.85 performance in the 100 I’m like, yeah, I’m in shape. I’m seeing all the numbers that prove that it’s time to get back in the group", Noah Lyles added.

Noah Lyles believes he can run faster than Usain Bolt in 200m

Day 8 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Noah Lyles is the second fastest man over 200m in history. He is 0.12s shy of Usain Bolt's world record of 19.19s from the 2009 World Championships, having clocked 19.31s at the 2022 World Championships.

After a dominant 2024 indoor season, Lyles was running high on confidence, and in an interview with Let's Run, he claimed he was running 19.10s in the 200m.

"After what I ran in the 60, I just focus on me now. Everybody’s got me as their target now because I’m the champ. Now I’m planning on doing things that nobody’s seen before. Ain’t no reason to look backwards. I’m only looking forward", he expressed.

Noah Lyles added when asked what those 60m performances meant for the 200m:

"If we add that to what I’ve already done in the 200, I’m running 19.10,” claimed Lyles.