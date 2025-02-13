Noah Lyles' fiance Junelle Bromfield turns heads in yellow trench coat amid snowy weather

Noah Lyles' fiance, Junelle Bromfield recently shared glimpses of her new look ahead of the 2025 track and field season. This comes just a few days after the Jamaican athlete's 27th birthday.

She hasn't featured in any events during this indoor leg of the season, while her fiance featured in two events at the RADD Invitational and New Balance Grand Prix in Boston. However, Bromfield started her training for the season back in November with the 100m Olympic champion, Lyles.

Amidst this, Bromfield took to her Instagram story to share a picture of her recent look on her story. In the post, the 27-year-old can be seen in a yellow trench coat and complementing it with black shoes and pants amidst snowy weather. She remarked further in her story:

"@pantorabridal This trench coat🥺🥺🥺❤️❤️"

Bromfield's story feat her new look - Source: via @junellebromfield on Instagram

Junelle Bromfield participated in several indoor events last season including the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix and the World Indoor Championships where she competed in the 400m and 4x400m events respectively. Following these indoor tournaments, Bromfield clinched podium finishes at the Jamaican Championships in the 400m race (third) which helped her qualify for the 2024 Olympics where she was eliminated in the semifinals.

Junelle Bromfield talks about her relationship with Noah Lyles' mother

Bromfield with Noah Lyles during the F1 Grand Prix Las Vegas qualifying stages (Image via: Getty Images)

Junelle Bromfield revealed the kind of relationship she has with Noah Lyles' mother, Keisha. In an interview, Bromfield shared that she was not habituated with the way Lyles' mother cared for her when she first met with her.

Additionally, she mentioned that Lyles's mother didn't ask her to pay rent and even took her to training sessions that were 40 minutes away from the house. In an appearance on Sim Soul Sessions, she said:

"That was an unexpected situation I would say because I am not used to people just taking me in just like that. Basically I would say no reason, she didn't ask me to do anything at all like. Prior to meeting her when I came to visit Noah in Florida, I've only met her once and that was at the World Championships. When I came here she didn't ask me to pay rent. Practice was 40 minutes away and she took me to practice every morning." [23:14 onwards]

During the conversation, Junelle Bromfield also stated that Lyles' mother, Keisha Caine used to wait for her to take her back home from the practice sessions.

