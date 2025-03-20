Noah Lyles' fiancée Junelle Bromfield rocks purple track fit ahead of 2025 track season

Olympian and American track star Noah Lyles' fiancee Junelle Bromfield was seen wearing a stylish purple outfit on Thursday which she shared on her socials. Bromfield is a sprinter and represented her home country Jamaica at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 and the Paris Olympics in 2024. She won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics and silver at the World Championships 2022 in Eugene.

American sprinting sensation Lyles proposed to Bromfield in October 2024, shortly after Lyles won his Olympic gold medal in Paris. As per Cosmopolitan, the pair initially met in 2017. They remained friends until they started dating in 2022 and have been in a relationship since then. Lyles and Bromfield have been living together in Florida and even trained together for the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Bromfield specializes in the 400m while Lyles specializes in the 100m, 200m, & the 4x100m relay events. In an Instagram story shared by British sprinter Daryll Neita, Bromfield can be seen sporting a stylish purple-colored Adidas gym outfit. She is also seen holding a purple jacket, which completes the set. The story is captioned with:

"BE YOU FOR YOU @junellebromfield," Daryll Neita shared on her Instagram story, which was reposted by Junelle Bromfield.

Still taken from Junelle Bromfield's Instagram story (@junellebromfield/Instagram)

Noah Lyles is set to compete in the World Championships in China from March 21-23. He recently ran at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix on February 2, where he won the 60m event.

Junelle Bromfield shared luxurious gift given by Noah Lyles after engagement

Lyles and Bromfield at the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas (Image via Getty)

Junelle Bromfield took to her social media to share a video of a luxury car that was gifted to her by her fiance and Olympic gold medal winner, Noah Lyles. In a video shared by Lyles and Bromfield, Lyles proposed in front of a large pink-rose-covered heart displayed alongside a neon sign that read, "Will you marry me?"

Bromfield took to her Instagram to share a video of a luxury SUV that Lyles had gifted her in October last year, just a week after their engagement. She captioned the post with:

"When God is pleased everything you touch is blessed 🙏🏿❤️," Junelle Bromfield wrote on Instagram.

Lyles and Bromfield have been equally supportive of each other's careers, with Lyles once wearing a Jamaican kit during a press conference in 2024. He added that his fiancee was responsible for him wearing it and stated that he loved Jamaica.

