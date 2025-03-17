Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian and Noah Lyles' fiancee react as Daryll Neita gears up for 2025 season

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian and Noah Lyles' fiancee Junelle Bromfield recently shared their reaction as Daryll Neita expressed her anticipation for the 2025 season. So far in the season, Neita hasn't competed in any indoor track meets.

She was last featured at Ohanian's inaugral Athlos meet last season where she finished fourth with a run time of 11.29 seconds. Amid her preparations for the upcoming season, Neita shared a video of her training on her Instagram handle.

In the video, the British athlete can be seen in her gym sessions with her headphones on. Neita wrote in her caption:

"Season 2025 loading. 🤍🎧😈"

Athlos founder and Serena Williams' husband, Ohanian reacted to the post and dropped a two-word comment. He wrote:

"Let's gooooo"

Screenshot of Alexis Ohanian's comment on Neita's post (Image via: Neita's Instagram)

"😍😍😍😍😍" commented Jamaican athlete and 100m Olympic champion Noah Lyles' fiancee Bromfield.

Screenshot of Junelle Bromfield's comment on Neita's post (Image via: Neita's Instagram)

Daryll Neita is coming after an impressive 2024 season where she won a silver medal as part of the 4x100m relay team for Great Britain at the Paris Olympics. Additionally, she also clinched a second-place finish in the 200m event during the 2024 Diamond League finals in Brussels.

Daryll Neita shares her perspective on joining Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track league

Neita after her silver medal victory in the 4x100m relay event during the 2024 Paris Olympics (Image via: Getty Images)

Daryll Neita shared her thoughts on joining Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track league due to start next month. In an interview, Neita expressed her pride in becoming one of the first British track stars to be roped in by Johnson's GST league.

Additionally, she also mentioned that she likes the format of the league and said it is a great opportunity for racers of the league. She said (via BBC):

"I'm really excited to be the first British woman announced as joining Grand Slam Track, and can't wait to start racing in this fresh new league. I love the concept and getting to race twice in a weekend is fun and exciting for all of us as racers. It’s an amazing opportunity to compete at the highest level in a whole new format that’s going to bring a lot of energy to the sport."

Daryll Neita is slotted in the short sprints category of the Grand Slam Track league that will feature the 100m and 200m races.

