Noah Lyles honored by fashion designer Jeff Hamilton with special customized piece

American sprinter Noah Lyles recently met up with celebrity designer Jeff Hamilton and received a special gift in Miami. Hamilton honored Noah with a custom-designed jacket made just for him. The Moroccan celebrity designer met Noah at a Japanese restaurant of the famous chef Nobu Matsuhisa on Saturday.

Noah Lyles wrote history on August 4th 2024, when he bested Kishane Thompson and Fred Kerley to claim the Olympic gold in the 100m event. He beat Kishane with a fraction of a second, or more like five thousandths of a second. Noah secured his maiden Olympic gold by a 9.784-second run while Kishane registered a 9.789-second run.

Jeff Hamilton recently shared an Instagram picture with Noah where he presented him with a custom jacket. In the post, he said it was an honour for him to design a jacket for Noah Lyles. He even signed the jacket for the star runner. In the caption, he wrote:

"A true honor designing & producing a 1 of 1 for the American Icon himself, @nojo18, Noah Lyles 100 meters dash Gold medalist in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games"

Jeff Hamilton extensive clientele includes some of the biggest names like Muhammad Ali, Michael Jackson, Mike Tyson and Madonna. One of the famous jackets designed by Jeff are the NBA Championship jackets that were worn by Michael Jordan and the 1996 Chicago Bulls players.

Noah Lyles shares his view on Grand Slam Track

Noah Lyles at New Balance Indoor Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Last month, Noah opened up about his opinion on Grand Slam Track and why he chose not to participate in Michael Johnson's event. In his podcast Beyond the Records with Vernon Norwood as a guest, Noah shared his views on the Grand Slam. He said:

"We are doing track and field with extra steps. We don’t need to re-invent track and field, in my opinion. We just need to market it better."

Talking about the lack of sponsorship and no proper media coverage, Noah said in his podcast:

"Money is not the thing that’s going to drive me every time. Truthfully, even now, looking at it, OK, we’re two months out, and I’m looking, who are your outside sponsors, who are your non-track and field sponsors. I haven’t even heard a block's sponsor."

In his final comment about the Grand Slam, Noah said that he would love to be proved wrong. He said:

"I would love to be proven wrong, 100 %, all the way and then I’ll become the challenger."

The National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, witnessed the memorable opening of the Grand Slam Track with many star athletes gracing the tournament. The events started on April 4 and will be concluding on April 6.

