Noah Lyles makes feelings known about Madison Keys' comment that “lots of therapy” led her to maiden Grand Slam win

Three-time Olympic medallist Noah Lyles recently shared his thoughts on the significance of regular therapy. He reflected on his viewpoints following what American tennis star Madison Keys mentioned regarding therapy being a catalyst for her to win the 2025 Australian Open.

Ad

Lyles recently expressed the importance of having therapy and how it can affect one's professional and personal balance. This came after World No. 5 Keys shared about therapy becoming her stimulant for her latest success.

Lyles appeared on the "Toure Show" with Toure Neblett and discussed his ideas following Keys' belief in having success after receiving regular therapy. The tennis star who has won 10 Women's Tennis Association Tour-level singles titles, claimed that receiving therapy in respect to her whole life has been the incentive behind her recent major success. Lyles said on the podcast:

Ad

Trending

“Oh, it definitely transfers over, a 100%. There are something's that I can see in some athletes and this is because I know them personally, that transfer from their personal to their sport. And sometimes they'd be like, 'Oh, if I could just fix this one thing in my sport' and like, unfortunately you're not going to be able to fix it here. You have to go fix it out in your regular life.”

Ad

While mentioning his viewpoints, the sprinter expressed that personal issues can affect an athlete’s professional goals and how balance in their off-field and on-field lives is needed for development as they are interrelated. Lyles is the reigning 200m world champion and has four Diamond League Final trophies.

When Noah Lyles reflected on the impact of having a strong familial support system

Noah Lyles, his father Kevin Lyles, and his family at the World Athletics Championships. Budapest 2023. - Source: Getty

Noah Lyles has become one of the best athletes in track and field and specializes in 60m, 100m, and 200m. Throughout his career, he has battled multiple health issues such as anxiety, depression, ADD, asthma, allergies, and dyslexia. But due to his indomitable spirit and family support, he has been able to achieve prominent success. He shared his insights on having a nurturing family and told Forbes in September 2024:

Ad

“It’s the family members, it’s the people who go through the struggle with you. Those are the people that you feel you get to celebrate with the most when it feels the most.”

Noah Lyles reflected that those individuals who support you through tough times are the ones with whom you can profoundly celebrate your victories. He won a gold medal in the 100m category at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He has seven medals from the World Championships and two medals from the World Indoor Championships.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback