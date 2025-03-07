Noah Lyles offers unconditional apology on providing misinformation in Beyond The Records podcast

Noah Lyles offered an unconditional apology after he unintentionally provided misinformation on Beyond The Records. During his podcast, Lyles claimed that the Boys and Girls Championships in Jamaica was a free-to-watch event.

Lyles made the comment after fellow sprinter Vernon Norwood praised Jamaica's passion for track and field. However, the world champion argued that the large crowds at the Champs were due to the free entry.

"Yes, when it's free. When the track is free. Everybody wants to talk about how great the Boys and Girls Champs is. Boys and Girls Champs is free. Have you ever seen the crowd at their national championships? That back row, actually almost beside the home stretch—none of that is full," he said.

After airing the podcast, Lyles received criticism for his lack of fact-checking regarding the event. This criticism did reach the doors of the Paris Olympic champion, and he was quick to release an apology.

“Hey, everybody. I'm Noah Lyles from Beyond the Records podcast. And today, we released a video where we talked about Grand Slam and Boys and Girls Championship in Jamaica. And unfortunately, I did make a comment that provided misinformation. I said that Boys and Girls Champs was free to attend and thankfully, the community informed me that that is not the case," he noted.

"I'm sorry that I spread this misinformation. It was never my job to mislead. It's just that I didn’t fact-check enough, and I'm trying to, you know, grow from this moment. But, thank you to everybody for informing me, and thanks for watching the video. And I'll see you guys in the next one,” Noah Lyles added.

Lyles has had a long beef with Jamaica, which started before the 2024 Paris Olympics when he claimed that his Jamaican girlfriend Junelle Bromfield kept him updated about the country's athletes. He later went on to beat Kishane Thompson in the 100m final at the 2024 Paris Olympics, narrowly edging the Jamaican by five-thousandths of a second for the gold medal.

Noah Lyles was asked to pay a fine after the famous walkout celebration at the Paris Olympics

Noah Lyles during the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Noah Lyles tested positive for COVID-19 after winning the 100m title at the Paris Olympics. However, he still decided to race in the 200m dash and came out in full swing and energy to avoid any suspicion of being unwell.

The 27-year-old placed third in the finals and laid flat on the track after crossing the finish line as he struggled to breathe. However, Lyles claimed that instead of Olympic staff helping him up, they told him that he needed to pay a fine for his energetic walkout.

"I'll never forget that 'cause I'm struggling to breathe, my pulse is really high, and I'm dizzy. Somebody from the Olympic committee comes and says we are giving you a fine for disturbing the peace when you came out and celebrated. From IOC," Noah Lyles said.

The American sprinter later withdrew from the competition and didn't compete in the 4x100m relay finals. He had set the goal of winning four gold medals in Paris but was beyond proud of his 200m bronze medal, given the unfortunate end to his campaign.

