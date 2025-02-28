"We're giving you a fine for disturbing the peace" - Noah Lyles spills beans on aftermath of famous walkout celebration at Paris Olympics

Noah Lyles revealed that the International Olympic Committee asked him to pay a fine for his walkout celebration at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The American sprinter was struggling with COVID-19 at the time and suffered breathing issues after the end of the 200m finals.

Lyles tested positive a day before the 200m finals but kept the news to himself. He came out in the finals as his usual self, and to not raise suspicions about his health, the world champion made an energetic entry onto the track.

The 27-year-old finished third in the race and lay bare on the track after crossing the finish line. Lyles struggled to breathe, and not only was the IOC committee's medical staff staring at him instead of helping him, he was told to pay a fine for his walkout celebration.

"I'm done there for a while, and then I see the US doctor coming out, and he's like yelling at them, he needs help, you need to go help him. And finally, somebody comes and helps me up. Actually, no, they didn't come to help me. I had to get myself up, and then they finally came to me and wheelchair me out," Noah Lyles said on a recent episode of Toure Show ( 27:40 onwards)

"I'll never forget that 'cause I'm struggling to breathe, my pulse is really high, and I'm dizzy. Somebody from the Olympic committee comes and says we are giving you a fine for disturbing the peace when you came out and celebrated. From IOC," he added

Lyles's energetic entries are not new, and the American sprinter has been doing it at every race. He has also been trying to start NBA-type walk-ins in track and field and pulls up in style to every track meet.

"We had to use storage bathroom" - Noah Lyles on how he changed his outfit at the Paris Olympics

Noah Lyles at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Noah Lyles pulled up in style for every race at the Paris Olympics but struggled to find a place to change into his race outfit. Speaking during an interview with LetsRun.com, Lyles said he had to use a storage bathroom in Paris, which he claimed was the world's tightest thing.

"Sometimes, there isn't a bathroom. I remember I went to Paris and we had to use I guess one of the storage bathrooms. It was the tightest thing in the world. But that's what happens when the track doesn't wanna help you. That's when you decide to do it yourself but I don't regret any of them," Noah Lyles said

Lyles was aiming to win a record four gold medals in Paris, but he tested positive for COVID-19 just a day after winning his first in the 100m. The American sprinter settled for bronze in the 200m before withdrawing from all competitions.

