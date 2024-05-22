The Olympic bronze medalist Noah Lyles recently shared his thoughts on reigning US Open Champion Coco Gauff's appeal to fellow Americans to cast their vote. The tennis star expressed her dismay with the ruling Florida government.

Lyles is known for sharing his unfiltered thoughts on the things that he thinks need to be addressed. In a similar vein, when Gauff, preparing to vote for the first time in the upcoming presidential elections, urged her compatriots to come out and vote for the cause, Lyles was quick to back the young athlete.

In a conversation with the AP News, Gauff also pointed out the book-banning controversy in which the Florida government has signed a bill to ban books from schools.

Gauff said:

"It is a crazy time to be a Floridian, especially a Black one at that. We aren’t happy with the current state of our government in Florida, especially everything with the books and just the way our office operates."

She went on to request that young American citizens make use of their voting rights and stated:

"At the end of the day, it comes down to the youth and the community being outspoken. So I encourage everyone to vote, and use your voice regardless of who you vote for. There’s no point in complaining (about) the political climate of the world if you don’t exercise your right to vote."

Noah Lyles came in support of the 20-year-old American's appeal and replied to her conversation and wrote:

"I definitely agree with that! We have to do our part on all levels not just the presidential election because if we don’t who will."

Coco Gauff expresses her gratitude to Noah Lyles for inspiring the men's USA basketball super-squad unknowingly

Noah Lyles and his controversy with the NBA world made headlines last year when the runner called out the NBA champions for referring to themselves as the world champions. His statement 'world champions of what' made waves in the sports world, and he also had to face heavy backlash from the iconic NBA players.

However, all of that is in the past now and the controversy is long over, but Coco Gauff recently thanked the reigning world champion runner as the US has announced their basketball lineup for the Paris Olympics 2024 that has names like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, etc.

Gauff said (via The Nation):

"I’m super stoked for the Olympics – our squad is unbelievable, Noah Lyles, I haven’t met him, but people like to say that he kind of started that super squad because of his comment about NBA [champions] being world champions. So, thank you, Noah Lyles for assembling the Avengers."