Noah Lyles reveals the kind of athlete he would like to represent the United States in all Olympic sports

Noah Lyles recently revealed his favorite pick among all United States players to compete at the Olympic Games in Paris in all events. The World Champion considered all options before coming to a conclusive stance.

Noah Lyles kicked off the highly anticipated Olympic season with an incredible indoor season earlier this month. Triumphing the USATF indoor meet in the 60m, Lyles gave the world a glimpse of what is yet to come. His win in the 60m came after a long time as the American primarily focused on the 200m.

When away from track and field, Noah Lyles likes to indulge in his hobbies and interests, some of which are fashion and social media. Lyles regularly posts his workout videos and other aspects of his life on his official YouTube channel. His podcast "sprint talks" is a viral sensation in the track and field world.

Recently he uploaded a podcast with world champion Chase Ealey who won the gold medal in the shot put. Lyles revealed the kind of athlete he envisions to participate in all Olympic sports for the United States

" I want to choose somebody who is all-around athletic, I assume. The occasional track athlete who’s all around like he’s pretty out of track and field, me. I’ve done swimming I’ve done gymnastics. I’ve done almost every sport except for football. I am extremely athletic. I have a very resilient body that adapts very quickly. If I train for it, I know I could do it," she said.

Chase Ealey was impressed with Noah's answer.

" I love that you said you," she said.

Noah Lyles' plans for the Paris Olympics

Noah Lyles' constant improvement in his performances over the years makes him one of the top competitors for the Olympic crown. With competitors like Christian Coleman, Erriyon Knighton, and Yohan Blake eyeing the title, the Paris Olympics' sprinting lineups would be one of the most competitive since 2016.

But heavy competition does not stop the American prodigy, as he aims to clinch four medals at the Olympic games this year surpassing legendary sprinter Usain Bolt's previous records.

“Last year I went out there and won three gold medals. This year I want to get four. And if I don’t get four, I am going after three world records,” he said in an interview ahead of the World Indoor Championships.

Noah Lyles now gears up for the outdoor season which is crucial for the Olympic games.