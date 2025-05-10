Noah Lyles sends praise to Twanisha ‘TeeTee’ Terry after dramatic baton exchange at World Relays

100m Olympic champion Noah Lyles was full of praise on fellow American athlete Twanisha Terry for the latter's impressive performance at the 2025 World Athletics Relays in China. Courtesy of Terry's performance, the United States team won its opening round of women's 4x100m relays to make it through to the second qualifying round scheduled for Saturday (May 10).

Terry, along with her teammates, clocked a run time of 42.86 seconds, ahead of Canada and Netherlands in 43.11s and 43.13s respectively. Other members of the US 4x100m team during the event included Mikiah Brisco, Caisja Chandler, and Kayla White.

Terry ran the anchor leg of the race for United States and showed immense composure to bag the victory for her team. She wrote via her X (formerly Twitter) handle:

"One thing about it, I’ll always remain composed 🧘🏾‍♀️"

Noah Lyles, who has been a part of several relay-winning quartets, reacted to Terry's message and lauded her for the calmness she showed during the last baton exchange. He wrote:

"Your [composure] on that hand off was other worldly"

Twanisha Terry has had a successful record for the United States in the 4x100m relay events across her career. Some of her podium winning races came at the 2024 Paris Olympics, 2022 and 2023 World Championships.

In the 2025 season, Terry has helped the team to 4x100m relay podium finishes at the Tom Jones Memorial and Pepsi Florida Relays last month.

Noah Lyles replied to Fred Kerley's statements against the 100m Olympic champion

Noah Lyles (Image via: Getty)

Noah Lyles recently shared his thoughts on his countrymate, Fred Kerley's statements where the latter had said the 100m Olympic gold medalist is not on his standard in the track circuit. Lyles and Kerley have maintained a hot and cold relationship with each other despite being involved in several relay wins for the US.

Speaking on his Beyond the Records podcast, Lyles shared that Kerley did not face the journey he had to. He also added that he is content with it as he has the 100m Olympic gold medal. He said (00:15 onwards):

"I never went through that. Just as much as he never was staying up in the hospital every night with asthma, wondering if he's going to be breathing the next morning. So yeah, I'm not built like you – and you not built like me. And I'm perfectly fine with that, 'cause I got the Olympic gold."

During the podcast, Lyles also shared that most of the athletes are now comparing their performance to him, which was not the case a couple of years back.

