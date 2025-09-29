Noah Lyles shares powerful message of faith after baptism with fiancée Junelle Bromfield

American track and field athlete Noah Lyles shared a powerful message after getting baptized alongside his fiancée, Junelle Bromfield. The couple took the step of faith on Sunday, September 28, and later announced it on social media.

Lyles had an injury-disrupted start to the season. He began his 2025 campaign at an invitational meet in Florida and later pulled out of the Atlanta City Games in May due to a tight ankle. His 200m season debut came at the Monaco Diamond League in July, followed by his 100m opener at the Wanda Diamond League in London. Despite the slow start, he posted the 14th fastest 100m time of the year and the fastest 200m performance of 2025.

Fresh off a remarkable campaign at the World Athletics Championships, Lyles and Bromfield got baptized together. The couple has not disclosed the name of their church.

A day later, Lyles shared a note of faith on Instagram, writing,

“Saved by the Blood of Jesus.”

Screenshot of story (IG/@nojo18)

Lyles had an impressive performance at the recently concluded World Championships, winning three medals. He opened with a bronze in the 100m, then stormed back to claim his fourth consecutive 200m title, tying Usain Bolt’s record. He also anchored Team USA to gold in the 4x100m relay.

Noah Lyles's fiancée Junelle Bromfield opens up about baptism decision

Noah Lyles's and fiancée Junelle Bromfield World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025, Day 7 - Source: Getty

Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield are planning to marry in 2026. The couple got engaged in 2024 following their Paris Olympics run. They first met in 2017 and began dating in 2022.

Speaking to The Gleaner, Bromfield revealed that while Noah Lyles had been baptized before, this was her first time taking the step.

“Noah has always been a Christian and he has baptized before. I had never been baptized until today because I wanted to do it when I was truly ready and not out of fear. Many times I went to the altar but never committed because I felt like I was doing it for the wrong reasons,” she said.

She added that the couple had been intentional about building their faith together, saying:

“We have been going to church, praying, and trying to get closer to God because we wanted Him in the middle of our relationship. He has given so much to both of us. Before celebrating or going on vacation, we wanted to get baptized and surrender to God because He has blessed us generously.”

Noah Lyles is a three-time Olympic medalist. At the 2024 Paris Games, he won his first Olympic gold in the men’s 100m, clocking 9.78 s.

