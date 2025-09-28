  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Watch: Noah Lyles and fiancée Junelle Bromfield share emotional baptism moment ahead of wedding

Watch: Noah Lyles and fiancée Junelle Bromfield share emotional baptism moment ahead of wedding

By Amitha Reji George
Modified Sep 28, 2025 17:50 GMT
2024 GQ Men Of The Year Party - Source: Getty
Noah Lyles and fiancée Junelle Bromfield at 2024 GQ Men Of The Year Party - Source: Getty

Noah Lyles, along with his fiancée, Junelle Bromfield, got baptized on Sunday, September 28. Lyles is coming off an impressive outing at the World Athletics Championships, winning three medals in the 200m, 100m, and 4x100m relay.

Ad

Lyles started his World Championships campaign by winning bronze in the 100m in 9.89 seconds. He was edged out by Jamaica's Oblique Seville, who won gold with a personal best of 9.77, and Kishane Thompson, who took silver in 9.82. The 28-year-old then bounced back strongly in the 200m and secured his fourth consecutive world title in the event. He then anchored the United States to gold in the 4x100m relay.

After concluding his Worlds campaign, Noah Lyles took to Instagram on September 28 to share that he and his fiancée, Junelle Bromfield, got baptized. He shared the baptism video and added a Bible verse in the caption:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“But if serving the Lord seems undesirable to you, then choose for yourselves this day whom you will serve. But as for me and my household, we will serve the Lord.” - Joshua 24:15
Ad

Junelle Bromfield was also present in Tokyo to support Lyles. The pair have known each other since 2017, officially started dating in 2021, and got engaged in October last year after the Paris Olympics.

Noah Lyles made his feelings known after winning his fourth consecutive 200m World title

Day 9 - World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: Getty
Day 9 - World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: Getty

Noah Lyles made history in Tokyo by becoming only the second athlete, after Usain Bolt, to win four consecutive world titles in the men's 200m. Lyles had previously claimed the crown in Doha (2019), Eugene (2022), and Budapest (2023).

Ad

At the 2025 Championships, Lyles advanced smoothly through the heats and posted 19.51 seconds in the semifinals. In the final, he ran 19.52 seconds to win his fourth straight 200m world title, matching Bolt’s record. Kenny Bednarek finished second in 19.58, while Bryan Levell secured third in 19.64.

After achieving the feat, Lyles shared on Instagram how the 200m has shaped him, with each gold reflecting his passion and hard work for the sport.

“8x World Champion 2019 -Doha 🥇🥇 2022 -Eugene 🥇 2023 -Budapest 🥇🥇🥇 2025 -Tokyo 🥇🥇 4x 200m World Champion. The 200m has carried me around the world and shaped me in ways I never imagined. Each gold is more than a medal, it’s proof of the work, the struggle, and the love I have for this sport. Thank you for being part of the journey.”

Noah Lyles had a slow start to the season due to injury, and his 200m season-best of 19.51 seconds ranks as the fastest in 2025.

About the author
Amitha Reji George

Amitha Reji George

I'm Amitha Reji George, a journalism graduate who enjoys covering women’s sports and US Olympics. I hope to contribute to sports journalism by helping readers connect with their favorite athletes through their performances on the track and the stories that define them beyond it.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Amitha Reji George
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications