Watch: Noah Lyles and fiancée Junelle Bromfield share emotional baptism moment ahead of wedding

Noah Lyles, along with his fiancée, Junelle Bromfield, got baptized on Sunday, September 28. Lyles is coming off an impressive outing at the World Athletics Championships, winning three medals in the 200m, 100m, and 4x100m relay.Lyles started his World Championships campaign by winning bronze in the 100m in 9.89 seconds. He was edged out by Jamaica's Oblique Seville, who won gold with a personal best of 9.77, and Kishane Thompson, who took silver in 9.82. The 28-year-old then bounced back strongly in the 200m and secured his fourth consecutive world title in the event. He then anchored the United States to gold in the 4x100m relay.After concluding his Worlds campaign, Noah Lyles took to Instagram on September 28 to share that he and his fiancée, Junelle Bromfield, got baptized. He shared the baptism video and added a Bible verse in the caption:“But if serving the Lord seems undesirable to you, then choose for yourselves this day whom you will serve. But as for me and my household, we will serve the Lord.” - Joshua 24:15 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJunelle Bromfield was also present in Tokyo to support Lyles. The pair have known each other since 2017, officially started dating in 2021, and got engaged in October last year after the Paris Olympics.Noah Lyles made his feelings known after winning his fourth consecutive 200m World titleDay 9 - World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: GettyNoah Lyles made history in Tokyo by becoming only the second athlete, after Usain Bolt, to win four consecutive world titles in the men's 200m. Lyles had previously claimed the crown in Doha (2019), Eugene (2022), and Budapest (2023).At the 2025 Championships, Lyles advanced smoothly through the heats and posted 19.51 seconds in the semifinals. In the final, he ran 19.52 seconds to win his fourth straight 200m world title, matching Bolt’s record. Kenny Bednarek finished second in 19.58, while Bryan Levell secured third in 19.64.After achieving the feat, Lyles shared on Instagram how the 200m has shaped him, with each gold reflecting his passion and hard work for the sport.“8x World Champion 2019 -Doha 🥇🥇 2022 -Eugene 🥇 2023 -Budapest 🥇🥇🥇 2025 -Tokyo 🥇🥇 4x 200m World Champion. The 200m has carried me around the world and shaped me in ways I never imagined. Each gold is more than a medal, it’s proof of the work, the struggle, and the love I have for this sport. Thank you for being part of the journey.”Noah Lyles had a slow start to the season due to injury, and his 200m season-best of 19.51 seconds ranks as the fastest in 2025.