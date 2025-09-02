Noah Lyles shows off special mural featuring Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and other Olympic athletes ahead of World Championships

Olympic champion sprinter Noah Lyles recently shared a special tribute to athletes like himself, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, and others ahead of the upcoming World Championships. The current edition of the highly coveted tournament will be held in Tokyo later this year.

Lyles shared a photo mural on his latest Instagram story. In this mural, track and field champions from almost every continent were depicted, including himself and McLaughlin-Levrone.

Screengrab of Noah Lyles' Instagram story (Image Source: Instagram)

Noah Lyles recently proved his mettle for the upcoming World Championships by winning the Men's 200m event at the Diamond League finals held in Zurich. The American edged out reigning Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo of Botswana to win the Diamond League trophy.

Noah Lyles had previously won gold medals in the 100m, 200m, as well as the men's 4x100m relay at the 2023 edition of the World Championships in Budapest. He also went on to win a gold medal at the men's 200m event in the USATF Nationals, with a record time of 19.63 seconds!

When Noah Lyles talked about the one gold medal he still desires

Olympic 100m Champion Lyles talks about his desire for an Olympic gold medal in the 200m event (Image Source: Getty)

Noah Lyles has achieved Olympic glory for Team USA not once but twice. The 28-year-old sprinter has won three Olympic medals in two appearances, including a gold medal in the men's 100m in the 2024 Paris Games.

In a podcast for the Beyond the Records channel alongside fellow Olympic champions Rai Benjamin and Grant Holloway, Lyles mentioned the one race where he still wants to get an Olympic gold. In his words,

"Ah, I need one more. I need one more. I'm missing a gold in the 200."

He further added,

"Just to say that I have an Olympic 100-meter gold before the 200m. It is a flex, but at the same time it's like I want that 200. I want it. I know that."

The 28-year-old won two consecutive bronze medals in the men's 200m event at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics, respectively. Just two days after testing positive for COVID-19, the sprinter brought home the bronze medal at the 200m finals in Paris. Botswana's Letsile Tebogo won the gold medal with a time of 19.46s, becoming the first ever African to achieve this glory!

