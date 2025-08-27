"Got in our heads" - Noah Lyles reveals bold target for Zurich Diamond League Final despite tricky conditions

American track star Noah Lyles has revealed that he would target the fastest time in the 200m in the rain, ahead of the Diamond League finals in Zurich, which is set to run from August 27 to 28. Lyles will look to add a record-breaking sixth Diamond League trophy, which will make him the first track athlete to ever do so. Ahead of the finals, the weather forecast has predicted that there might be heavy rain at Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich during the event.Noah Lyles has had an impressive 2025 season so far, competing in multiple Diamond League meetings as well as the National Championships. He last competed at the Lausanne Diamond League meeting, where he finished second in the 100m event with a time of 10.02 seconds. He will face tough competition from Botswana's Letsile Tebogo in the men's 200m in Zurich, with Tebogo also having an equally impressive season.In an interview ahead of the Diamond League finals, Lyles discussed the possibility of breaking the best recorded time in the 200m in the rain, which is 19.60 by Usain Bolt. Lyles also competed in Lausanne in the rain.&quot;Does anybody know what the fastest time run in the rain is? In the 200? Bolt ran 19.60 in the rain? Well, that sounds good because that's what me and my coach got in our heads.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNoah Lyles also competed at the Silesia Diamond League meeting, where he finished second in the 100m with a time of 9.90 seconds.Noah Lyles: &quot;I'm missing a gold in the 200m&quot;Lyles has never won an Olympic gold medal in the 200m - Source: GettyNoah Lyles shared that he wanted to win an Olympic gold medal in the 200m event before the end of his career. On the Beyond the Records podcast alongside Rai Benjamin and Grant Holloway, Lyles said:&quot;Ah, I need one more. I need one more. I'm missing a gold in the 200,&quot; Lyles said.&quot;I agree, bro. I think that's really for me, Noah. Like, I want you to get that so bad, bro. I really do,&quot; Grant Holloway replied.&quot;Just to say that I have an Olympic 100 meter gold before the 200m. It is a flex, but at the same time it's like I want that 200. I want it. I know that,&quot; Noah Lyles added.Lyles has managed to win two Olympic bronze medals in the 200m and three World Championship gold medals in the event as well.