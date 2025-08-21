Lausanne Diamond League 2025 Top upsets ft. Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles

The 2025 Lausanne Diamond League witnessed a few thrilling performances from the elite athletes on Wednesday, August 20. Although a few athletes displayed remarkable performances, some athletes, including Noah Lyles, fell short of executing expected performances.

Brittany Brown dominated the women's 200m event with 22.23 seconds to surpass Favour Ofili and Marie-Josee Ta Lou-Smith. Keely Hodgkinson showed her impressive skills at the Lausanne Diamond League after having navigated a long period of injuries. She topped the event with a meeting record of 1.55.69. The 2025 meeting marked the 50th edition of Athletissima in Lausanne. Let's take a look at the top upsets of the meeting.

Top 3 upsets at the 2025 Lausanne Diamond League

#1 Noah Lyles in men's 100m

The 100m Olympic champion Noah Lyles was stunned by Jamaica's Oblique Seville on Wednesday. Lyles competed at the Stade Olympique de la Pontaise after navigating an unspecified injury, which he sustained in April. On Wednesday, the young Jamaican surpassed the American favorite after clocking a striking 9.87 seconds, while the latter settled in second place with 10.02 seconds. In the press conference, following the race, Lyles reflected on the race and stated that his technical and physical execution was on point in the race, except for the start.

#2 Masai Russell in women's 100m hurdles

Masai Russell fell short of executing a winning performance in Lausanne after her dominating performance at the Silesia Diamond League, held on August 15 and 16. She was outperformed by the Netherlands' Nadine Visser, who posted 12.45 seconds. The 2024 Paris Olympics gold medalist settled in second place with a narrow gap, posting 12.53 seconds.

Russell dominated the event for the first time at a Diamond League in Poland, making it remarkable with a meeting record. She registered a striking time of 12.19s to outperform Tonea Marshall and Tobi Amusan, clocking 12.24 and 12.25, respectively.

#3 Salwa Eid Naser in women's 400m

Salwa Eid Naser missed the mark to win the 400m at the Lausanne Diamond League. After showing incredible performances at the Grand Slam Track editions, Eid Naser couldn't live up to the expectations at the Diamond League meetings. At the Silesia meet, she settled in second place with 49. 27 seconds. On Wednesday, Eid Naser clocked an underwhelming 51.08 seconds to finish in fifth place. She dominated the 400m at the Grand Slam Track in Kingston and secured second place in the 200m and 400m events at the Miami edition.

