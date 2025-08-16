Who is Salwa Eid Naser's boyfriend? Everything about Nigerian rap artist & songwriter

Salwa Eid Naser is in a relationship with Iwunor Anslem Chibuzor. The Nigerian-born Bahraini sprinter's boyfriend is a rap artist & songwriter from the East. Eid Naser is a 400m specialist and has secured a silver medal in the event at the 2024 Paris Games, by clocking a remarkable time of 48.53 seconds.

Ad

The Nigerian athlete's boyfriend is also popularly known as Richplug. He has produced his own multiple albums, including Destiny, The Plug, Format, Put Call, and Street and Money. Based in Cyprus, Anslem Chibuzor is one of the fastest-rising artists. He moved towards music following his father's demise, which happened when the rapper was only 14 years old.

The rapper has frequently shown his love for the sprinter. He also posted a heartfelt message for her as she celebrated her 27th birthday in May this year.

Ad

Trending

"Happy Birthday my love 😍, more grace and blessings👏🏾," Anslem Chibuzor wrote. "You can never put a price on how much I love her😅 .She my dawg, my niqqa, my bih, my everything😍♾️."

To which, Eid Naser replied:

"Thank you baby ❤️ and thanks to everyone."

Screenshot of the Instagram post's comment section.

Anslem Chibuzor has expressed his desire to become a barrister and engage in politics multiple times. However, the dream was shattered following his father's passing away.

Ad

Salwa Eid Naser is set to compete at the Silesia Diamond League following her dominant performances at the Grand Slam Track editions

Salwa Eid Naser of Bahrain at the Diamond League Meeting 2025 at Suheim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar. (Photo via Getty Images)

Salwa Eid Naser will compete at the 2025 Silesia Diamond League in Poland, following her remarkable run at the three editions of the Grand Slam Track League. The Nigerian sprinter will compete against a star-studded lineup in the 400m event, which will feature Olympic champion Marileidy Paulino, Alexis Holmes, and Lieke Klaver.

Ad

The 2025 Silesia Diamond League will be held on August 15 and 16 at the Silesian Stadium. At the first edition of the Grand Slam Track in Kingston, Eid Naser dominated the 400m by clocking 48.67 seconds to surpass the Olympic champion Gabby Thomas, who settled in second place with 49.14 seconds.

She went on to clinch a second place in the 200m and 400m events at the Miami edition after posting 22.53 seconds and 49.33 seconds, respectively, and followed her fierce rival, Paulino. At the last stop in Philadelphia, Eid Naser settled in fourth place in the 200m.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More