Meet Salwa Eid Naser - All about the Nigerian-born Bahraini sprinter who defeated Gabby Thomas in Grand Slam Track

Salwa Eid Naser is a Nigerian-born Bahraini athlete who recently won the 400m long sprint events during the Grand Slam Track after defeating the 200m Olympic champion, Gabby Thomas. She clocked a run time of 48.67 seconds to win the race while Thomas finished second in 49.14 seconds.

Olympic champion (400m), Marileidy Paulino, finished third in her first 400m race of the season after clocking 49.35 seconds. Notably, Eid Naser's run time in the event is also the current 400m world lead in this 2025 season so far.

In the overall long sprints category (200m and 400m) of the Kingston slam, Eid Naser finished second with 17 points to her name, 12 for winning the 400m and 5 points for her fourth-place finish in the 200m on Friday. On this note, let's know more about this Bahrani athlete, Salwa Eid Naser.

Salwa Eid Naser's family and hometown

Eid Naser during the 400m finals at 2024 Paris Olympics (Image via: Getty Images)

Eid Naser was born in Onitsha, Nigeria, on May 23, 1998. Her mother was of Nigerian descent, while her father, Ogunjiofor Agbapuluonwu, is a Bahrain-born citizen. As per reports, Eid Naser moved to Bahrain with her family at the age of 14 in 2014 and also converted to Islam around this time. Following this, Eid Naser started representing Bahrain on the international stage.

Salwa Eid Naser's educational details

Eid Naser during the 2019 World Championships in Qatar (Image via: Getty Images)

Eid Naser started her initial education in her homeland, Nigeria, where she attended the Ado Girls Secondary High School. However, information about her collegiate education and further institutions after moving to Bahrain is not available in the public domain.

Salwa Eid Naser's other achievements in her career

Eid Naser after her sixth-place finish in 400m at the 2017 World Championships (Image via: Getty)

Over the years, Eid Naser has bagged several accolades in both the global tournaments and regional events. However, her most prized possession came last year when she won a silver medal in the 400m during the 2024 Olympics.

Besides, this Bahrani athlete has also been a 400m World Champion in the past, a feat she achieved back in 2019. In the same year, she won the Diamond League in the 400m, making it consecutive wins for her in the competition after 2018.

At the Asian Championships, Eid Naser has an impressive record and has four gold medals in the competition. Additionally, she also has four gold medals at the Asian Games.

