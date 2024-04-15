Noah Lyles slams track and field commentators- "We work too hard for our accolades"

Noah Lyles recently opened up on track and field commentators, after the Tom Jones Memorial track and field meet, by expressing his concern over the impact their words have on the viewers as well as the performing athletes.

With the outdoor season taking shape ahead of the Olympic trials in June this year, a lot of track and field meets await athletes as they aim to be in peak form by June.

Noah Lyles has been a staunch supporter of track and field and never fails to voice out his opinion in support of the sport. Despite having a disappointing start to the outdoor season this year after an impressive indoor season, the world champion remains steadily focused on his major goal, which is the Paris Olympics.

Noah Lyles took to X to express his disappointment with commentators who cover track and field events. Without directly indicating someone specific, the American made a statement about commentators not doing their complete research before commenting on a particular athlete.

Lyles felt that they should do their complete research before they decide to make certain statements regarding athletes as they have worked very hard for the records and accolades they hold. Furthermore, he stated that they were not repeatedly given due credit for their incredible achievements.

"These commentators need to do their research before introducing athletes. We work too hard for our accolades and I’ve heard too many times them not given to us," read his tweet.

Expand Tweet

Noah Lyles' Paris Olympic dreams

World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024 - Day Three

Noah Lyles has been one of the most promising sprinters in track and field so far. After winning the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, he went on to bring about multiple improvements in his running, thereby registering himself among the fastest sprinters in the world for over three years.

Lyles has openly stated that he wishes to go after legendary sprinter Usain Bolt's Olympic record of winning three gold medals in a single Olympics. Moreover, he wishes to supersede that record by winning four gold medals in Paris.

“Last year I went out there and won three gold medals. This year I want to get four. And if I don’t get four, I am going after three world records,” he said. ( as quoted by theguardian)

To achieve this incredible feat, Lyles envisions participating in the 100m, 200m, 4x100m relay, and the 4x400m relay. Lyles took center stage in the 4x400m relay finals at the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow. Though his participation in the event attracted a lot of criticism, he did not pay much heed to that.

Lyles now remains focused on qualifying for the Paris Olympics and is aiming to excel in the outdoor season.