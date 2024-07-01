Simone Biles hits out a fan calling her Taylor Swift floor music 'the worst' at U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials

Simone Biles recently criticized a fan who described the music on which she performed her floor exercise routine at the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials as the 'worst'. Biles performed her floor exercise routine to 'Ready for It?', a song by the popular singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, and 'Delresto (Echoes)' by Travis Scott and Beyoncé.

At the 2024 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials, Biles earned scores of 14.850 points on Day 1 and 14.725 points on Day 2, respectively, to collect a total of 29.575 points on the floor exercise, both of which she performed on a combination of 'Ready for It?' and 'Delresto (Echoes)' music.

One of Simone Biles’ fans reacted to the four-time Olympic gold medalist’s performance on floor exercise by calling the music as the worst, stating:

“Pains me to say that Simone has the worst floor music”

Post the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials, the 27-year-old was quick to call out to the critic by stating:

“NOOONE CAREEESSSSSSSSSSSS”

In an interview with NBC Olympics, Biles revealed that it was her agent and her decision to merge the two songs by Taylor Swift and Beyonce for her new floor routine, stating:

“Actually, my agent suggested Taylor Swift (and) then I found this Beyoncé song that I really liked and we kind of collabed it together … I do love Taylor Swift and I do love Beyoncé …. Those are my girls!”

Recently, the 34-year-old American singer Taylor Swift too reacted to the artistic gymnast’s floor routine, which she executed on Day 1 of the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics trials. She responded to a post by NBC Olympics & Paralympics of the routine shared on their X (formerly Twitter), stating:

“Watched this so many times and still unready. She’s ready for it tho👏👏👏🥇🇺🇸❤️”

Simone Biles qualifies for third Olympics after topping the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials

Simone Biles competes in the floor exercise on Day Four of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center on June 30, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Simone Biles put up an exemplary show at the 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials by topping both Day 1 and Day 2 of the women’s competition, with a combined total of 117.225 points to advance to her third Olympic Games at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Her gymnastics career has seen her collect seven gold medals, including four gold, one silver, and two bronze medals, at the Olympics. However, she will aim to redeem herself at the Paris Olympics after pulling out of multiple events at the Tokyo Olympics owing to ‘Twisties’.

