Normani shows off gymnastics and dance skills while attending Jordan Chiles and UCLA team’s training during UCLA visit

Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles and the UCLA Bruins gymnastics team welcomed star singer Normani Kordei at Yates Gym on October 5, 2025, as part of their Celebrity Sunday series. During the visit, Normani performed choreography for her single 'All Yours' from her 2024 album Dopamine. along with UCLA senior and Olympic gold medalist Chiles.After the visit, UCLA Gymnastics’ official Instagram account shared glimpses from the event. The post featured the team posing with Normani, followed by a video of the singer performing a front flip, and also included Jordan Chiles dancing alongside Normani, keeping up with her moves and inspiring the younger gymnasts watching at the gym.“Thank you to @normani for the visit and the motivation today! Once a gymnast, always a gymnast! #CelebritySunday,” the post read. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNormani, who practiced gymnastics for eight years, also competed on Dancing with the Stars Season 24 in 2017, finishing third with professional dancer Valentin Chmerkovskiy. Jordan Chiles is currently competing in Dancing with the Stars Season 34, paired with Ezra Sosa. The duo has appeared in three episodes so far, and in Week 3, they performed a tango to Doechii’s “Anxiety”, earning a season-high score of 24 out of 30.Jordan Chiles opens up about dealing with tough schedules amid DWTS and focusing on her mental healthGrace Ling - Front Row &amp; Backstage - September 2025 New York Fashion Week - Source: GettyJordan Chiles is a two-time Olympian who made her Olympic debut in 2021 and now holds three Olympic medals, including one gold. Currently, in her senior year at UCLA, the 24-year-old gymnast is balancing her collegiate gymnastics career with her Dancing with the Stars commitments.In an October 2025 interview, Chiles spoke about managing her busy schedule and focusing on her mental health.&quot;I disconnect myself from myself. I know that sounds weird, but I try to separate the Jordan who’s very focused from the one who’s hanging out with her friends. That one is different from the one who’s a dog mom, and that one is different from the one who competes. So really, I’ve been able to decompress by separating my worlds and just being present in the moment,&quot; she said. (via Marie Claire)Chiles helped the UCLA Bruins finish as runners-up at the 2024 NCAA Gymnastics Championships. She won the NCAA uneven bars title and recorded the highest all-around total of the entire championship during the team final.