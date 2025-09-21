  • home icon
"Not anti doping" - Gabby Thomas clears the air about expressing excitement for getting blood test results

By Animesh Pandey
Modified Sep 21, 2025 02:02 GMT
2025 USATF Outdoor Championships - Source: Getty
Gabby Thomas clears air about expressing excitement over blood test results

American sprinter Gabby Thomas recently took to social media to clear the air about a previous post. Thomas had previously expressed her excitement over her blood test results.

In her previous post on her X account [formerly Twitter], the Olympic champion sprinter talked about her excitement over getting her blood testing done. Though not meant otherwise, some people wondered if she was caught in another controversy.

Thomas had shared her thoughts over the same as she wrote in her previous post,

"Does anybody else get excited about going to get their blood testing done? And looking at their results? Just me? Okay cool"
However, when some of her fans wondered what was the purpose behind the same, Thomas immediately put the rumors to the rest with another post on her X account. She had written in the post,

"Just good ol’ routine blood testing guys. Not anti doping. Routine testing is also a part of being an athlete."
Gabby Thomas had last participated at the USATF Nationals, where she stood third in the 200m event. However, due to her recurring injuries, she was compelled to withdraw from the World Athletics Championships 2025, which would concluded tonight at the National Stadium in Tokyo.

Gabby Thomas' performances in the 2025 season

A glimpse of Gabby Thomas&#039; performances this season [Image Source : Getty]
A glimpse of Gabby Thomas' performances this season [Image Source : Getty]

Gabby Thomas had a rather eventful season in 2025. With the exception of her unfortunate withdrawal from the World Championships in Tokyo, the American sprinter had experienced both ups and downs this year.

Thomas began her season by participating at an invitational meet in Texas in March 2025, where she stood third in the women's 4x400m relay, and contributed to the victory of her relay team in the women's 4x100m relay event.

Thomas later participated at the inaugural meet of the Grand Slam Track League organized in Kingston, Jamaica. While she won the 200m event with ease, Thomas finished an impressive second in the women's 400m dash, with a timing of 49.14 seconds.

Thomas took part in both the Miami and the Philadelphia legs of the Grand Slam Track Leagues. However, the results weren't exactly as promising as that in Kingston, with the exception of the 200m race held at Miami, which Thomas won in a timing of 21.95 seconds.

Gabby Thomas took part at the USATF Nationals, where she stood third in the 100m heats, and second in the 200m heats. Thomas only participated in the finals of the women's 200m event, where she edged out Brittany Brown in an intense race to finish third overall with a timing of 22.20 seconds.

