Was Gabby Thomas banned for anti-doping violation? Olympic gold medalist breaks silence with clarification

Gabby Thomas recently broke her silence on an old incident, where she was allegedly suspended for anti-doping violation. The Olympic champion sprinter recalled the incident, and mentioned how her ignorance almost cost her dear.Thomas posted a long video on TikTok, where she opened up about the allegations of doping. The Olympic champion sprinter said that she was actually handed a provisional suspension for missing out on three doping tests successively, which was later removed in July 2020 after she appealed in the court.Thomas mentioned in her TikTok video that she was never involved in anti-doping violations. She said,&quot;I was never banned, I never committed any type of anti-doping violation. Once I decided to speak out for myself, everything was cleared out.”View on TikTokThomas further explained in detail why she was handed the provisional suspension, which she initially thought was a scam. She revealed that she was not aware of the provisions while pursuing her junior year at the Harvard University. In her words,“For those of you who don't know, once you hit a certain speed in track and field, you’re enrolled in anti-doping testing—it doesn’t matter if you’re a pro, in college, or just fast for fun. Two organizations oversee this process: USADA and World Athletics, with the latter having stricter requirements. You actually have to upload your whereabouts into an app every single day. I got an email saying that I needed to put my whereabouts in, and I had no idea what that email was. I didn’t have an agent. I asked my coach and my teammates, but they did not know what it was because we’re not involved in the professional tracking field. So I thought it was a scam.”Gabby Thomas was last seen in action at the USATF Nationals. She qualified for the World Championships after edging out Brittany Brown in an intense 200m race.When Gabby Thomas opened up about the tumor scare ahead of the Paris OlympicsGabby Thomas talks about the tumor scare before the Paris Olympics [Image Source : Getty]Gabby Thomas previously recounted a tumor scare that nearly ruined her chances at the Paris Olympics. In her conversation on The Squeeze podcast a couple of weeks ago, the Olympic champion sprinter mentioned,&quot;That was a really stressful time period. So, I did have a hamstring, like a slight hamstring injury strain. And I got a routine like MRI for that. And in the MRI, they found a mass on my liver that, honestly for me like I do I read so many like health research papers. I remember thinking it's probably fine. I think most people have masses in their bodies that they will never be aware of because they don't get MRIs as frequently as athletes do. But then I remember my doctor telling me like, 'No, this looks bad. You should go get like further checked on,' &quot; [31:15 onwards] Thomas further added &quot;And I was like, 'Oh my god, this was maybe 3 weeks before our Olympic trials.' And so I was close. I was stressed. I was really stressed out. And I remember telling myself like, 'If I make it out of this, okay, then I'm putting it all on the line because I'm so grateful to be healthy and alive and I'm living out my dream.' I just remember like making that promise to myself and to God. And thankfully everything did end up being fine.&quot;Gabby Thomas went on to create history at the Paris Olympics. She won gold medals in the women's 200m, women's 4x100m relay and the women's 4x400m relay events respectively.