Was Gabby Thomas banned for anti-doping violation? Olympic gold medalist breaks silence with clarification

By Animesh Pandey
Published Aug 24, 2025 03:58 GMT
2025 USATF Outdoor Championships - Source: Getty
Gabby Thomas clarifies her position on her previous suspension [Image Source : Getty]

Gabby Thomas recently broke her silence on an old incident, where she was allegedly suspended for anti-doping violation. The Olympic champion sprinter recalled the incident, and mentioned how her ignorance almost cost her dear.

Ad

Thomas posted a long video on TikTok, where she opened up about the allegations of doping. The Olympic champion sprinter said that she was actually handed a provisional suspension for missing out on three doping tests successively, which was later removed in July 2020 after she appealed in the court.

Thomas mentioned in her TikTok video that she was never involved in anti-doping violations. She said,

"I was never banned, I never committed any type of anti-doping violation. Once I decided to speak out for myself, everything was cleared out.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Thomas further explained in detail why she was handed the provisional suspension, which she initially thought was a scam. She revealed that she was not aware of the provisions while pursuing her junior year at the Harvard University. In her words,

“For those of you who don't know, once you hit a certain speed in track and field, you’re enrolled in anti-doping testing—it doesn’t matter if you’re a pro, in college, or just fast for fun. Two organizations oversee this process: USADA and World Athletics, with the latter having stricter requirements. You actually have to upload your whereabouts into an app every single day. I got an email saying that I needed to put my whereabouts in, and I had no idea what that email was. I didn’t have an agent. I asked my coach and my teammates, but they did not know what it was because we’re not involved in the professional tracking field. So I thought it was a scam.”
Ad

Gabby Thomas was last seen in action at the USATF Nationals. She qualified for the World Championships after edging out Brittany Brown in an intense 200m race.

When Gabby Thomas opened up about the tumor scare ahead of the Paris Olympics

Gabby Thomas talks about the tumor scare before the Paris Olympics [Image Source : Getty]
Gabby Thomas talks about the tumor scare before the Paris Olympics [Image Source : Getty]

Gabby Thomas previously recounted a tumor scare that nearly ruined her chances at the Paris Olympics. In her conversation on The Squeeze podcast a couple of weeks ago, the Olympic champion sprinter mentioned,

Ad
"That was a really stressful time period. So, I did have a hamstring, like a slight hamstring injury strain. And I got a routine like MRI for that. And in the MRI, they found a mass on my liver that, honestly for me like I do I read so many like health research papers. I remember thinking it's probably fine. I think most people have masses in their bodies that they will never be aware of because they don't get MRIs as frequently as athletes do. But then I remember my doctor telling me like, 'No, this looks bad. You should go get like further checked on,' " [31:15 onwards]
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Thomas further added

"And I was like, 'Oh my god, this was maybe 3 weeks before our Olympic trials.' And so I was close. I was stressed. I was really stressed out. And I remember telling myself like, 'If I make it out of this, okay, then I'm putting it all on the line because I'm so grateful to be healthy and alive and I'm living out my dream.' I just remember like making that promise to myself and to God. And thankfully everything did end up being fine."

Gabby Thomas went on to create history at the Paris Olympics. She won gold medals in the women's 200m, women's 4x100m relay and the women's 4x400m relay events respectively.

About the author
Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey

Twitter icon

Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.

He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.

He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.

Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.

When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications