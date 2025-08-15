"Really stressful time period"- Gabby Thomas opens up about tumor scare ahead of the Paris Olympics

Gabby Thomas recently made her feelings known about experiencing a tumor scare shortly ahead of the Paris Olympics. The American is currently gearing up for the upcoming events of the 2025 track season.

Thomas was last seen competing at the USATF National Outdoor Championships, where she ran in the 200m and stood atop the podium after clocking 22.20s. With this win, she secured a spot in the World Championship, which is slated to take place in September in Toyota.

The American is currently gearing up for the same, and amid this, she made an appearance on 'The Squeeze' podcast. In the podcast, the sprinter spoke about various aspects of her life, including the tumor scare she faced ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Recalling the incident, she revealed that it started with a hamstring injury, and then it was found that there was a mass on her liver during an MRI. Calling it a stressful time, she opened up about how she would motivate herself to do good in the Olympics if she came out fine from this. (31:15 onwards)

"That was a really stressful time period. So, I did have a hamstring, like a slight hamstring injury strain. And I got a routine like MRI for that. And in the MRI, they found a mass on my liver that, honestly for me like I do I read so many like health research papers. I remember thinking it's probably fine. I think most people have masses in their bodies that they will never be aware of because they don't get MRIs as frequently as athletes do. But then I remember my doctor telling me like, 'No, this looks bad. You should go get like further checked on,'" said Gabby Thomas.

She further added:

"And I was like, 'Oh my god, this was maybe 3 weeks before our Olympic trials.' And so I was close. I was stressed. I was really stressed out. And I remember telling myself like, 'If I make it out of this, okay, then I'm putting it all on the line because I'm so grateful to be healthy and alive and I'm living out my dream.' I just remember like making that promise to myself and to God. And thankfully everything did end up being fine."

After experiencing a hard time, Thomas produced a dominant display at the Paris Olympics, as she ended up winning three gold medals.

Gabby Thomas revealed the reason behind studying neurobiology at Harvard

In the aforementioned interview, Gabby Thomas was also asked about the reason behind pursuing neurobiology at Harvard. Opening up about the reason, the American revealed that she wanted to study neurobiology ever since she was in her junior year of high school, as two of her brothers are neurodivergent.

Thomad further revealed that one of her brothers has autism and the other is suffering from ADHD. After witnessing the limited resources available in the world, she knew that she had to go for the course of neurobiology and global health at Harvard University. (10:30 onwards)

"I have two brothers who are neuro divergent. One has autism, the other has ADHD, and I would watch them kind of navigate the world, um and I kind of saw just, like the limited resources that were available," said Gabby Thomas.

Gabby Thomas recently also opened up about the details of a horrifying stalking incident she experienced at the airport.

